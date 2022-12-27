Read full article on original website
2022 will end with cloudy, but mild weather
There are going to be two disturbances that will be moving along a slow-moving front on our New Year’s Eve Day and will bring us some rounds of rain. The first round of rain will move through Saturday morning into early afternoon. There likely will be a lull before another round of rain moves in from the afternoon into Saturday night. Neither of these periods of rain looks like they will be heavy. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
The mild weather pattern will continue, but it won’t be quite as warm for the next couple of days
Warm up continues for Thursday, tracking showers for the weekend
A bit of a frosty start for many on this Thursday. High pressure to our east will help keep calm conditions in place for one more day. We will have increasing clouds this afternoon and into the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with light winds out of the southwest. Overnight lows will sit mild in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.
