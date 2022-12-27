Read full article on original website
WTHI
CLEAR Program showing promise just months after going live
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County aims to break the cycle of drug addiction and crime -- with the help of police. It has only been a few months, but advocates overseeing the program feel it is already making a difference for the community. The...
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
WTHI
New Years resolutions may affect people's mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the Wabash Valley, many come up with countless resolutions for the new year, but some people struggle with completing all or even one. This can take a toll on their mental health. Missy Burton is the clinical supervisor coordinator at Hamilton Center in Terre...
WTHI
The Greene County General Hospital has a new police department with six officers
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bryan Woodall is the Chief of Police for Greene County General Hospital. The Greene County General Hospital now has a police department and six officers recently sworn in. Woodall hired two part-time officers because the full-time officers are currently working overtime at the hospital. Chief...
WTHI
County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects. News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to. Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023. First, he plans to...
WTHI
Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements. The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s […]
WTHI
Questions remain about investigation and potential discipline over racism claims at local school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Questions remain about the official outcome of an investigation into claims of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The investigation started after reports of students racially harassing other students at the school. News 10 has repeatedly asked questions about the investigation and its findings with few answers.
Danville mayoral candidate taken off ballot takes legal action
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacob Lane was taken off the ballot for Danville mayor after he was challenged. Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. claimed he did not have enough verified signatures. “Mr. Williams was completely in his right to file an objection to my petitions,” said Lane. But Lane claims the objection was not handled properly […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs
Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
WTHI
Sullivan mayor hopes internship opportunities can attract strong workforce
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Sullivan hopes to attract a strong workforce to the community. Mayor Clint Lamb hopes to bring more young talent into the fold. This year, he started the mayor's intern program. Lamb says the first year of the program was a success, but the...
WTHI
Vigo County parks to receive infrastructure work
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department continues to work on its capital improvement plan. The parks superintendent says there's been a lot of infrastructure work in the past several years. This year, the department installed new water lines and frost-free hydrants at park properties. The department...
WTHI
While celebrating the New Year can be fun, it can also be dangerous if not careful
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - New Year's Eve is quickly approaching. Police say holidays, in general, often lead to a spike in alcohol consumption. Owner of "Treehouse Eatery and Drinkery," Max Bedrava, is preparing for the holiday weekend. "Treehouse" will be hosting an "EDM" show on New Year's Eve. While...
WTHI
Vigo County Republicans Chris Switzer, Brad Newman cleared of violating state party rules
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Vigo County Republicans have been cleared of violating state party rules. We told you before out-going Vigo County councilwoman Brenda Wilson accused commissioner Chris Switzer and clerk Brad Newman of violating party rules. She claims they supported her Democratic opponent, Nancy Allsup. Wilson says...
WTHI
"I know it sucks, but it's just one of those things" Clinton wastewater utilities set to rise June 2023
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A wastewater utility increase is coming to the city of Clinton. To stay in compliance with Indiana Department of Environmental Management regulations, Clinton's sewer plant needs to make some changes. It's being mandated by the state to stop sewage overflows to the Wabash River. If it...
bsquarebulletin.com
Recount confirms Dodds for Benton Township board, election finally over in Monroe County
Republican Jake Dodds has been confirmed as winning one of the three seats on the Benton Township board in Monroe County, Indiana. The result of a manual recount of the ballots, which concluded Thursday morning around 11 a.m., provided a 3-vote margin for Dodds over fourth-place finisher, Democrat Hans Kelson.
WTHI
Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
