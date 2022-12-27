ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTHI

CLEAR Program showing promise just months after going live

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County aims to break the cycle of drug addiction and crime -- with the help of police. It has only been a few months, but advocates overseeing the program feel it is already making a difference for the community. The...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New Years resolutions may affect people's mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Throughout the Wabash Valley, many come up with countless resolutions for the new year, but some people struggle with completing all or even one. This can take a toll on their mental health. Missy Burton is the clinical supervisor coordinator at Hamilton Center in Terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

The Greene County General Hospital has a new police department with six officers

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bryan Woodall is the Chief of Police for Greene County General Hospital. The Greene County General Hospital now has a police department and six officers recently sworn in. Woodall hired two part-time officers because the full-time officers are currently working overtime at the hospital. Chief...
WTHI

County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects. News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to. Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023. First, he plans to...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Pathologist in Vigo County sentenced in case for driving under the influence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A forensic pathologist who performs autopsies for Vigo County will have to perform community service after he was recently sentenced for a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated. Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo is a contracted forensic pathologist for Vigo County. In 2020, he was arrested for...
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud.   The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements.  The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Danville mayoral candidate taken off ballot takes legal action

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacob Lane was taken off the ballot for Danville mayor after he was challenged.  Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. claimed he did not have enough verified signatures. “Mr. Williams was completely in his right to file an objection to my petitions,” said Lane. But Lane claims the objection was not handled properly […]
DANVILLE, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)

Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested in Washington for Reckless Driving and Drugs

Yesterday, December 29th, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Captain Matthew Stanley with the Washington Police Department witnessed a vehicle traveling on N. Highway 57 and George St. at 89 mph. The vehicle was stopped, and after an investigation, narcotics and narcotic equipment were located. John Monroe was transported to the Daviess...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County parks to receive infrastructure work

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department continues to work on its capital improvement plan. The parks superintendent says there's been a lot of infrastructure work in the past several years. This year, the department installed new water lines and frost-free hydrants at park properties. The department...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Republicans Chris Switzer, Brad Newman cleared of violating state party rules

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Vigo County Republicans have been cleared of violating state party rules. We told you before out-going Vigo County councilwoman Brenda Wilson accused commissioner Chris Switzer and clerk Brad Newman of violating party rules. She claims they supported her Democratic opponent, Nancy Allsup. Wilson says...
WTHI

Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

