CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
FireRescue1

Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC Miami

Family Spots Florida Panther Roaming in Backyard of SW Florida Home

A family in southwest Florida got quite the surprise on Christmas Eve when they spotted a panther roaming in the backyard of their home. Sean Burlarley told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he has seen all type of wildlife at the home in Lehigh Acres, but when he and his fiancé looked outside on Saturday they were in for quite a sight.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations

Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
CAPE CORAL, FL
snntv.com

Crash in Venice causes serious injuries to 3 people.

VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 27, 2022 - A five-vehicle crash sent four to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2:30 at Laurel and Pinebrook roads in Venice. Three of the four people involved in that wreck were taken as trauma alerts to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash happened adjacent to SMH's Venice campus.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Overturned box truck leads to backup on Alligator Alley

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Alligator Alley in which a box truck overturned, leading to at least one injury and a severe traffic backup. The crash occurred near mile marker 63, next to Big Cypress National Preserve. Someone was seen being airlifted from the scene of...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress

It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

