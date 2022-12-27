Read full article on original website
Palmetto Ridge adopting new Dunk City High School nickname
NAPLES, Fla. — Everyone remembers FGCU Men’s Basketball’s historic run in the 2013 NCAA Tournament. The Eagles made a Cinderella run all the way to the Sweet Sixteen while earning the “Dunk City” nickname along the way. Since then, the nickname has become synonymous with...
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
City of Fort Myers removes Hurricane Ian memorial from Centennial Park
The memorial honoring Hurricane Ian victims has been removed from downtown Fort Myers. The city plans for a permanent way to honor the lives lost.
FireRescue1
Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
NBC Miami
Family Spots Florida Panther Roaming in Backyard of SW Florida Home
A family in southwest Florida got quite the surprise on Christmas Eve when they spotted a panther roaming in the backyard of their home. Sean Burlarley told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV he has seen all type of wildlife at the home in Lehigh Acres, but when he and his fiancé looked outside on Saturday they were in for quite a sight.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
Holiday travelers at RSW facing myriad of Southwest Airline issues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Holiday travel nightmares continue for thousands of people. Southwest Airlines canceled more than two-thousand flights Wednesday alone. As a result, many families have been trying for days to get home. Some were forced to rent cars, take a bus or wait for a flight to their destination to open up.
WLTX.com
She didn't get shoulder surgery but was billed anyway and sent to collections
VENICE, Fla. — Grace Elizabeth Elliott was surprised when she got a $1,100 surgery bill from a hospital in Venice, Florida. The California resident said she initially thought it was a scam but after calling the hospital discovered it was a result of a clerical error. She was charged...
One year since tiger mauling at Naples Zoo
The incident prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to change policies around reporting animal attacks.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken salad franchise owners fly through first three locations
Despite construction delays, finding team members to fill spots has been relatively easy, allowing the new Chicken Salad Chick locations to open quickly. A Fort Myers couple is popping out new Chicken Salad Chick locations at a rapid rate. Since opening their first location in Fort Myers three months ago,...
Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
WINKNEWS.com
People unable to return to Fort Myers Yacht Basin amid Ian’s damage
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin, because of Hurricane Ian, isn’t what it once was, but people living there are still tirelessly holding on to their memories. Nobody lives at the yacht basin because the city doesn’t want people there. While we’re on the doorstep of 2023, the yacht...
Englewood man fighting for his life after living in home filled with black mold
An Englewood man is fighting for his life after living in a house filled with black mold. Hurricane Ian sent inches of water into Christian Childers’ home. Neither his landlord nor FEMA would help get it cleaned up. Childers had an asthma attack on Christmas Eve, sending him into cardiac arrest.
snntv.com
Crash in Venice causes serious injuries to 3 people.
VENICE (SNN TV) Dec. 27, 2022 - A five-vehicle crash sent four to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2:30 at Laurel and Pinebrook roads in Venice. Three of the four people involved in that wreck were taken as trauma alerts to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The crash happened adjacent to SMH's Venice campus.
WINKNEWS.com
Overturned box truck leads to backup on Alligator Alley
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Alligator Alley in which a box truck overturned, leading to at least one injury and a severe traffic backup. The crash occurred near mile marker 63, next to Big Cypress National Preserve. Someone was seen being airlifted from the scene of...
WINKNEWS.com
The future of Fort Myers Beach: The personal side of progress
It’s been just over three months since Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida. For some in Fort Myers Beach, the aftermath has been the most challenging time of their lives. WINK News is profiling the rebuild of the barrier island town through the eyes and experiences of a local builder.
Authorities investigating deceased man discovered in Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office revealed they are investigating a deceased male that was found this morning. The man was discovered in the area of Golf Course Blvd., in Punta Gorda. CCSO reports the death does not seem to be suspicious and there is...
Crash ends with car in North Fort Myers canal
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a crash ended with a car in a North Fort Myers canal Tuesday morning. The car was found in the water on Bayshore Road and Daughtreys Creek Road around 1:40 a.m. Our crew on scene saw Florida Highway Patrol troopers,...
