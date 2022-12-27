ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Action News Jax

2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is seeking the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in two separate shootings. Kelvin Spivey, 21, is described as 5′7″ and is 155 pounds. VPD says Spivey was involved in a shooting on Dec. 4 in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Officers chase, arrest suspected drug dealer

Milton Charles Gainey Jr., 36, who was on probation at the time, was recently arrested by the Douglas Police Department after he led officers on a chase near South Pearl Avenue. During the pursuit, Gainey dropped a backpack that reportedly contained illegal substances, including suspected molly and crack. A report...
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Former Freedom Axle employee arrested for burglary

VALDOSTA – A former Freedom Axle of Valdosta employee was arrested for breaking into the business and stealing a vehicle and trailer. On December 26, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am., Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1555 M.E. Thompson Drive, after Deputies with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle and trailer registered to the business (Freedom Axle) wrecked. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Joel Jackson, had fled the accident scene, but was later apprehended.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: Suspect dead after standoff, LCSO evacuates nearby neighbors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is barricaded inside a Leon County home, forcing law enforcement to evacuate nearby residences Tuesday afternoon. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 6500 Block of Cedar Chase Way just after 1:30 p.m. This...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

2 Florida men taken to Irwin County Jail for drugs, handguns

In the early morning hours on December 26, Irwin County deputies stopped a vehicle in the Ocilla area for a traffic infraction. Upon a further investigation suspected illegal drugs were found to be in the vehicle. The South Central Drug Task Force was contacted to investigate to case further. It...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021

A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

WALB 10

3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
VALDOSTA, GA

