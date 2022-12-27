ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gravette, AR

Prosecution calls Barnett’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 insurrection case

By C.C. McCandless
KTAL News
KTAL News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ikvY_0jvzdrl200

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for more time to prepare for his upcoming trial, and the prosecution responded by deeming that request “unwarranted.”

Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake

Richard Barnett, 61, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, was captured in photographs holding a piece of mail as he sat inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after protestors breached the Capitol.

Barnett has a trial date set for January 9, 2023, and the prosecution recently indicted him on an eighth charge for his participation in the riot. On December 22, the defense filed a motion asking for an extension in a pair of pretrial procedural matters: filing a proposed jury form and instructions and submitting a list of potential expert witnesses.

Barnett ordered to provide exhibits in Jan. 6 insurrection case

That filing referred to the additional eighth indictment against Barnett as an “eleventh-hour surprise” and stated that the additional time is necessary to prepare for trial. The government submitted an 11-page response brief to the court on December 27.

“The defendant’s failure to comply with the Court’s deadlines is unwarranted, and with
one exception described below pertaining to the expert disclosure deadline, the
government opposed the defendant’s request for additional time,” the response stated.

The one exception referred to the defense’s potential to introduce an expert witness specifically related to the recently-filed civil disorder charge, which the government did not take issue with.

“As previously relayed to the defense, the United States does not oppose extending that deadline, but notes that the defendant’s proposed new deadline of January 3 is only six days before trial and would leave the United States no time to consider or identify potential rebuttal experts,” the filing noted.

Additional January 6 charge coming for Gravette man

The government stated that it would not oppose “a somewhat smaller extension” until December 29, adding that doing so still only leaves the prosecution with five business days before the scheduled start of the trial to respond to any such notice.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 114

Timothy McCaskey
3d ago

Richard Barnett acted pretty tough when he stormed the Capitol building. I guess he doesn't have a mob of like-minded idiots backing him up this time.

Reply
72
Linda Rojo
3d ago

I don't know what he's thinking.but, he was all over social media, and, on TV ,sitting nin the speakers chair. so he just needs to man up

Reply
58
Jean Vest
3d ago

Weird. Wonder where he got the idea delaying and delaying court dates. That only works for the elite with our two tier justice system. Time to own up to your stupidity.

Reply(1)
46
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Conversation U.S.

A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns

For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
KTAL News

KTAL News

3K+
Followers
994
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy