WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island officials remind residents of bonfire rules as weather warms into new year
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — As the weather warms up into the start of 2023, you may be tempted to head to the beach for a bonfire. But Oak Island officials are reminding you about safety rules regarding the outdoor activity. The Oak Island Fire Department says there have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town
Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach boating access undergoing renovations
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A three-month renovation project at the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access area is set to begin next month. According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two of the five ramps should be available for use during construction and parking will be limited. But there may be times where a full closure is necessary due to safety concerns.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County beekeepers working to keep bee population safe
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work is being done to ensure some of the area’s most needed residents stay warm in these frigid temperatures. Susan Warwick, president of the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association, says with the high wind speeds and cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, concern is growing for safety of the bees.
WECT
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Dept. puts out residential fire on S. 7th St.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple groups of first responders, including the Wilmington Fire Department, helped put out a residential fire in Wilmington on Wednesday. A Wilmington Fire Department spokeswoman says fire crews were called to a residential fire in the 700 block of S. 7th St. around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher offering educational series beginning next month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A special series is kicking off next month at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. The series begins January 7th, offering new perspectives of the Wilmington Civil War Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher. The event will feature weekly educational events at various locations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office rescue dog trapped in pool during freezing temperatures
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently helped save a dog trapped in a swimming pool. A German Sheppard named ‘Nasa’ got loose on Christmas Eve and jumped into a neighbor’s pool. The dog was in the cold water for 10-15...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Independence Mall representative responds to Hardwire Tattoo sudden vacate notice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A representative with Independence Mall has responded to a recent vacate notice given to Hardwire Tattoo. According to manager and partial owner, Matt Fischer, the tattoo shop received a notice from mall management on December 14th that the business had to vacate the mall by December 31st.
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police use Jiu-Jitsu training to help deescalate situations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Police training has become a topic of debate over the past few years, but the Wilmington Police Department has found a safe way to take control of potentially dangerous situations. By learning Gracie Style Techniques, a form of jiu-jitsu, officers are learning how to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WPD will step up patrol on New Year’s Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to have a night out on the town for New Year’s Eve this Saturday, Wilmington police say they want you to do it safely. Wilmington police plan to crack down on shooting firearms, crime, and especially drinking and driving. Wilmington police chief Donny Williams says there will be extra men and women out for the holiday.
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
cbs17
Sheriff asks for help identifying truck involved in Sampson County theft
HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked the public Thursday for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft. On Friday, Dec. 23, Sheriff Thornton said a truck stole a trailer and side-by-side from a location in Harrells. The exact location has not been released. He...
