New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town

Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
CLINTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach boating access undergoing renovations

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A three-month renovation project at the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access area is set to begin next month. According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two of the five ramps should be available for use during construction and parking will be limited. But there may be times where a full closure is necessary due to safety concerns.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County beekeepers working to keep bee population safe

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work is being done to ensure some of the area’s most needed residents stay warm in these frigid temperatures. Susan Warwick, president of the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association, says with the high wind speeds and cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, concern is growing for safety of the bees.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Dept. puts out residential fire on S. 7th St.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple groups of first responders, including the Wilmington Fire Department, helped put out a residential fire in Wilmington on Wednesday. A Wilmington Fire Department spokeswoman says fire crews were called to a residential fire in the 700 block of S. 7th St. around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher offering educational series beginning next month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A special series is kicking off next month at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. The series begins January 7th, offering new perspectives of the Wilmington Civil War Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher. The event will feature weekly educational events at various locations...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police use Jiu-Jitsu training to help deescalate situations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Police training has become a topic of debate over the past few years, but the Wilmington Police Department has found a safe way to take control of potentially dangerous situations. By learning Gracie Style Techniques, a form of jiu-jitsu, officers are learning how to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD will step up patrol on New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to have a night out on the town for New Year’s Eve this Saturday, Wilmington police say they want you to do it safely. Wilmington police plan to crack down on shooting firearms, crime, and especially drinking and driving. Wilmington police chief Donny Williams says there will be extra men and women out for the holiday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WILMINGTON, NC

