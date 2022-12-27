Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
Wave 3
Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
WLKY.com
New Albany nonprofit sustained thousands worth of damage after busted pipe caused flooding
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — While the brutal winter weather system that hit over the weekend is gone, many are still dealing with the impact. Christmas for Angela Graf didn't end the way she thought it would. The executive director of Hope Southern Indiana admits, she thought the alarm that went off was nothing at first.
Wave 3
State investigating dangerous carbon monoxide levels in dozens of Southern Indiana homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a silent nightmare of a Christmas in Clarksville and New Albany. More than 100 calls were made to Clarksville and New Albany Fire reporting carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause has not yet been determined. The Clarksville Fire Department issued an alert Saturday to local...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower now a pile of rubble as crews wrap up demolition
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A leveled construction site is all that's left of the former Riverview Tower in downtown New Albany. Crews started demolishing the 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into the city, in October. The building was torn down floor by...
Wave 3
Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
WLKY.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
korncountry.com
Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash
JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
LFD: 1 dead after fire at mobile home in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home Wednesday evening in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched around 8:22 p.m. to the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard and got to the mobile home in about four minutes.
Wave 3
Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls. Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m. Huls said when officials...
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
Clarksville emergency officials cancel alert for residents in regards to carbon monoxide
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — UPDATE: Officials are still working to determine the cause of Saturday's carbon monoxide issues, but Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs says the number of calls related to this incident have dropped "dramatically" as of noon. As a result, they are ending the emergency status and returning to...
Anchorage Middletown Fire takes advantage of weather, practices ice rescues
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department is taking advantage of the ice before it melts by making it their goal to train their staff to rescue in icy conditions. The fire department held the training course on Wednesday. "We can assure you today as you all saw...
wdrb.com
Meade County residents blindsided after water service shut down unexpectedly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Meade County who learned Monday afternoon that they would be without water for eight to 10 hours were still waiting for it to be turned back more than a day later. About 4,000 customers of the Meade County Water District lost water pressure...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
hancockclarion.com
Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search
After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
Wave 3
Meade County residents without water for over 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday afternoon, the Meade County Water District told people they were cutting off service for eight to 10 hours due to cold temperatures and the increase in customer demand. 24 hours later and some are still without running water. When the water stopped running, Tracy Harvill...
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
