ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside. The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials. Rick Tonini,...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
Wave 3

Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening. Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later. The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m. While on the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash

JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal collision in Breckinridge County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has died after a wreck in Breckinridge County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Kentucky Highway 144 around 6 p.m. After preliminary investigations, police determined that Marian Novak, 91,...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LFD: 1 dead after fire at mobile home in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home Wednesday evening in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said firefighters were dispatched around 8:22 p.m. to the 4400 block of Taylor Boulevard and got to the mobile home in about four minutes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls. Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m. Huls said when officials...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
CLARK COUNTY, IN
hancockclarion.com

Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search

After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
HAWESVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Meade County residents without water for over 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday afternoon, the Meade County Water District told people they were cutting off service for eight to 10 hours due to cold temperatures and the increase in customer demand. 24 hours later and some are still without running water. When the water stopped running, Tracy Harvill...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy