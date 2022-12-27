Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Ex-Packers Pro Bowler gets job with Alabama
A former Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl safety is headed back to Alabama, where he'll assume the role of director of player development. The post Ex-Packers Pro Bowler gets job with Alabama appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Sam Hubbard Update, Key Bills Defender Misses Consecutive Practices
CINCINNATI — The injury report looked relatively clean for Week 17 on Friday. The Bengals' only change was a personal day for DJ Reader, who missed practice. Outside of that, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion again, and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) logged consecutive full practices.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders’ All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?. The risks speak for itself as Thompson's...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks
Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
Tri-City Herald
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Jackson, Ojulari Limited to Start Week
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a sprained ankle in last week's game against the Vikings, was limited in Wednesday's practice. Ojulari told reporters after the game that he didn't think his latest injury was that bad and that he was optimistic it wouldn't cause him to miss much time ahead of the Giants' "win and in" game this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
LeBron James Passes Oscar Robertson By Setting A Unique NBA Record
With his 20th point of the night, James notched up 276 points on his birthday and crossed Robertson who had 275 points.
Tri-City Herald
Will Dissly on IR with injury Seahawks haven’t seen before. So Jacob Hollister comes back
Will Dissly is a rugged native of Montana. Last week talking about games in cold weather, he talked about playing in 8 below zero as a middle-schooler, as if it was no big whoop. So, no, he doesn’t miss games because of minor or routine issues. His regular season...
Tri-City Herald
The Atlanta Hawks Cannot Forget About Player Development
The Atlanta Hawks are not reaching the expectations that many in the fan base expected. One of the main issues that have plagued the team for almost two years is the lack of player development under head coach Nate McMillan. McMillan has repeatedly said his team is not developing. That...
Tri-City Herald
Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Watson DNP Again
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur thought rookie receiver Christian Watson would practice on Thursday. He was wrong. As the rest of the team moved from the Don Hutson Center to Clark Hinkle Field to get ready for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Watson stayed inside, presumably to do some rehab work on the hip injury sustained last week at Miami.
