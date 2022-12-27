Read full article on original website
Erick Navarrete
3d ago
well of course they gonna burst. they not building this multi-family apartments for this type of weather... just look at how fast they get build lol.. people gonna start seeing more issues in the future.
NC parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
WBTV
Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a north Charlotte Wendy’s restaurant, firefighters said. According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday to the restaurant fire on Northlake Centre Parkway. A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30...
Displaced residents from flooded senior apartments hope to move back in soon
CHARLOTTE — More than 80 senior citizens continue to be displaced from their homes after a Christmas Day flood inside west Charlotte’s Magnolia Senior Apartments. “I heard something that sounded like horses, and then I turned around and saw nothing but water rushing into the bedroom,” resident Ardsley Massey said.
WBTV
Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
WBTV
Protecting your home from water damage from burst pipes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve got broken pipes after the freezing weather, it could be a while before a plumber can get out to your home to fix them. WBTV called around, and there wasn’t a single plumber available to take our call because it’s all hands on deck at the moment.
wfmynews2.com
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
Shooting in south Charlotte leaves one person hospitalized, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video featured in this story is from a previous report. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital in south Charlotte late Thursday. Officers responded to the incident that happened just after 11:30 p.m. at an...
WBTV
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week. Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
WBTV
After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people are still waiting to retrieve their luggage Friday after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights in the last week and a half. The airline said operations should return to normal on Friday. However, several travelers at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport said they are still...
Grandmother shot while asleep inside northwest Charlotte home, family says
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother in her 70s was shot in the foot while she was sleeping in her bed in her northwest Charlotte home Wednesday night, her son told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. It happened at a home on...
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
thecharlottepost.com
Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages
Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
WBTV
Raw scene footage from West Summit Avenue death investigation
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
WBTV
‘Dean, we love you’: Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a somber day Thursday for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and family and friends, as they said goodbye to CMPD Ofc. Dean Lauber. Lauber died unexpectedly last week after a medical emergency. He had been with the department since 2001, and his wife was a firefighter with Charlotte Fire.
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
WBTV
Pet Day with the Humane Society of Charlotte
Comments / 3