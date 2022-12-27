Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Former Harrisburg High, Central Michigan cornerback Ronald Kent Jr. gets college all-star invite
Ronald Kent Jr. might be an underdog in the eyes of some as he makes a push toward what he hopes will be an NFL opportunity. Just don’t tell him that. And, if you want a good example of just how confident Kent Jr. is that he can play with the big boys, ask him about the competition he will face in the Spiral Tropical Bowl Jan. 21 in Orlando. Kent Jr. The postseason All-Star game is designed to give top senior players one more opportunity to perform in front of NFL and other professional scouts so Kent Jr. knows he will be lined up across from some pretty, good guys.
Four from Harrisburg, four from State College voted to Pa. Football Writers’ 6A All-State team
Defense certainly drove Harrisburg into the final weekend of the high school football season. And while the mighty St. Joseph’s Hawks doused the Cougars’ plans to celebrate a state title, Harrisburg’s route as District 3 champions made quite an impact. On Friday, four Cougars and a handful...
Trinity holds court dedication for legendary coach
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — After more than 40 years coaching Trinity’s basketball, the school decided to honor legendary boys basketball head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with a court dedication ceremony. “Coach Kostelac has cemented himself in the area and in the state and the region at large as one of the best coaches. I […]
Reading Tournament: Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Parkland in consolation game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell to Parkland, 63-43, Wednesday in the consolation game of the Reading Holiday Tournament. The Rams trailed, 21-3, after one quarter of play and weren’t able to make a run at the Trojans, who were led by Nick Coval’s 16 points.
Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
nomadlawyer.org
Harrisburg: 7 Best Places To Visit In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, a city that has many interesting things to do. The state’s capital is located in the Susquehanna River Valley. Visitors will find a variety of history museums and activities to enjoy. One of the most...
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Harrisburg Grocery Store Sells $50K Lotto Ticket
In the last drawing of 2022, a Pennsylvania Lottery player in Harrisburg has won $50,000, state officials announced. The unnamed winner purchased the New Years Millionaire Raffle ticket at Karns Foods, 6001 Allentown Boulevard, between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26, state lotto representatives said in a statement. The winning number...
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
WGAL
York City School District becomes first district in Pennsylvania to be released from financial recovery
YORK, Pa. — The Wolf administration announced Thursday that the School District of the city of York has successfully exited financial recovery status. It's the first district in Pennsylvania to be released from recovery. The district entered recovery in December 2012. State officials said the district identified areas for...
School District of the City of York celebrates one-of-a-kind announcement
YORK, Pa. — One York County school district is celebrating an announcement that no other district in Pennsylvania history has ever made. "After ten long years of hard work, the School District of the City of York is no longer a district on the road to recovery, but is instead a district recovered," said Acting Pa. Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty at a ceremony celebration held Thursday, Dec. 29.
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
abc27.com
Things to do in Hershey when Hersheypark is closed
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — When people go to The Sweetest Place on Earth, one of the main reasons to visit is to go to Hersheypark; however, between January and March, the park is not open. But did you know that there are other things to do besides ride coasters...
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County
A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
24hip-hop.com
Pj2x Taking Over The Music Scene in Pennsylvania
Pj2x is an astronomically talented musician from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania who took music success into his own hands. Combining all sorts of genres to make his music unique to others, Pj2x struck attention of many local rappers and record labels. His music features melodic, trap, and emo rap music, which gives his listeners a variety to listen to.
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
