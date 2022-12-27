ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday December 27th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

Some passing high clouds through the Concho Valley with temperatures pretty close to average for the end of the year. Winds have increased out of the southwest with gust reaching up into the 20s and 30s, and mostly focused on the western parts of the area. Temperatures peaked in the upper 50s and low 60s, and will likely stay well above freezing overnight.

Wednesday, the winds will continue to remain gusty through the day and into the evening, slowly starting to decrease overnight Wednesday. Upper level clouds will roll into the region from the west-northwest but will not see any showers or rain out of the system as moisture in the atmosphere will remain dry.

The warm and quiet pattern will persist into the new year, with the next serious chance of rain returning to the Concho Valley being early next week as another system moves into from the west-northwest.

KLST/KSAN

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

