Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday

There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Why was there a huge line at Spec's in Dallas?

DALLAS - A huge crowd of people showed up at the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, and it's not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Spec's announced online that it was having a ‘bourbon drop' at select stores in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Reunion Tower Preparing for Massive NYE Fireworks Show

Reunion Tower is preparing for a massive NYE fireworks and drone show.Photo byChase McBride/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks show has become a beloved annual tradition for many in the Dallas area and beyond. NBC 5 reports every year, the team behind the production works hard to create a spectacular display that will delight and impress viewers.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Preparations Underway for Massive New Year's Eve Fireworks Show at Reunion Tower

Preparations are underway in the days before a massive fireworks show illuminates the Dallas skyline to celebrate the start of 2023. Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for the annual Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular to be seen live on NBC 5 during the "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023" special.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening

Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Friends Hit The Road to Bypass Cancellation Chaos

A 12-hour drive from Mansfield to Denver was not in the plans for Heather Huante, her two roommates and her boyfriend. Plan A was a 90-minute flight on Southwest Airlines. "Rather than risking the flights getting canceled, we decided for the sake of needing to get back to work, we would jump in the car instead," Huante said.
MANSFIELD, TX
fox4news.com

Sea of unclaimed bags at Dallas Love Field

Hundreds of bags sit waiting to be claimed at Dallas Love Field after mass cancellations at airports across the country. Video shows the pile of bags from the morning of Dec. 28.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst

Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
DALLAS, TX

