fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday
There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
fox4news.com
Why was there a huge line at Spec's in Dallas?
DALLAS - A huge crowd of people showed up at the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, and it's not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Spec's announced online that it was having a ‘bourbon drop' at select stores in Dallas, Houston and Austin.
Dallas Reunion Tower Preparing for Massive NYE Fireworks Show
Reunion Tower is preparing for a massive NYE fireworks and drone show.Photo byChase McBride/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks show has become a beloved annual tradition for many in the Dallas area and beyond. NBC 5 reports every year, the team behind the production works hard to create a spectacular display that will delight and impress viewers.
WFAA
DFW weather: Warmer weather, but rain? Here's what we're expecting to round out 2022
After a slight cool-down on Friday, temps will rebound into the 70s for New Year's Weekend. T-storm chances return next week.
fox4news.com
Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames early Saturday morning in East Oak Cliff
Dallas Fire-Rescue had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. It happened on Bonnie View Road at 1 a.m. The fire was put out within an hour. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under...
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines to resume normal operations Friday
Currently, Southwest Airlines only has a few dozen flight cancellations. That's compared to the thousands it was scrubbing daily over the past week. FOX 4's Dan Godwin gives an update live from Dallas Love Field.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Preparations Underway for Massive New Year's Eve Fireworks Show at Reunion Tower
Preparations are underway in the days before a massive fireworks show illuminates the Dallas skyline to celebrate the start of 2023. Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for the annual Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular to be seen live on NBC 5 during the "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023" special.
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
fox4news.com
Southwest Airlines hopeful to be back on track Friday after another day of cancellations Thursday
DALLAS - The once daunting pile of unclaimed bags has dwindled and the once hectic concourse at Dallas Love Field was much calmer on Thursday. More than half of its flights were canceled again Thursday for Southwest Airlines, and getting luggage is like trying to win the lottery. Southwest Airlines...
fox4news.com
New Year’s Eve celebration returning to Sundance Square in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - After two years of relatively quiet New Year’s Eve celebrations, the team at Sundance Square in Fort Worth is more than ready to ring in 2023. Back in 2019, an estimated 10,000 people packed into downtown Fort Worth for an electrifying New Year’s Eve party.
Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening
Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
fox4news.com
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
fox4news.com
Dallas car rental companies, hotels cashing in on Southwest flight cancellations
DALLAS - As Southwest Airlines tries to recover from thousands of canceled flights, passengers are hitting the road to get home. Dallas rental companies and hotels are now cashing in from Southwest's failure. It's been four days of widespread flight cancelations with Southwest Airlines. While there are small signs of...
This Texas Shop Has The Best Pumpkin Pie In The Entire World
A recent report from Tate Atlas shows which spot has the world's best pumpkin pie.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Friends Hit The Road to Bypass Cancellation Chaos
A 12-hour drive from Mansfield to Denver was not in the plans for Heather Huante, her two roommates and her boyfriend. Plan A was a 90-minute flight on Southwest Airlines. "Rather than risking the flights getting canceled, we decided for the sake of needing to get back to work, we would jump in the car instead," Huante said.
fox4news.com
Sea of unclaimed bags at Dallas Love Field
Hundreds of bags sit waiting to be claimed at Dallas Love Field after mass cancellations at airports across the country. Video shows the pile of bags from the morning of Dec. 28.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Here's Where To Find The Best Bacon Cheeseburger In Dallas
Yelp has a list of the best bacon cheeseburgers in the city.
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
