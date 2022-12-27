ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston Agent’s top 10 Who’s Who profiles from 2022

These 10 professionals in the Houston real estate industry garnered the most buzz from our Who’s Who in Houston Real Estate feature. Read through to check out our top-viewed Who’s Who profiles for 2022. No. 10: Rachel Luna, Agency Executive. Maximizing the power of technology by marketing through...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Matthew Villaflor

What was your most interesting job before going into real estate?. I was a project manager for a company that did luxury home automation. If you could meet any well-known figure (living or not), who would it be and why?. Jesus Christ. It is documented in the Bible that he...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Decreased real estate activity during Christmas week

According to the Houston Association of REALTORS® Weekly Activity Snapshot, new listings were down only 2.3% during the penultimate week of the year. Realtors listed 1,083 new properties during the week ending Dec. 26, which was only 2.3% lower than the amount entered during the same week in 2021. Pending listings trail farther behind 2021 levels, with 35.5% fewer listings going under contract year-over-year.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy