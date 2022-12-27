A city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon that police are investigating the fatal shooting of a juvenile in northwest Springfield.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of West Helen Street just north of Chestnut Expressway. By 5 p.m., officers had cleared the scene.

As of Wednesday, police were not commenting publicly on the victim's exact age or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They said the shooting appears to "be the result of an accident."

"While the investigation is on-going, but at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature," a police spokesperson said Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Juvenile dies following shooting in Springfield, police say