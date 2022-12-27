WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A three-month renovation project at the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access area is set to begin next month. According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two of the five ramps should be available for use during construction and parking will be limited. But there may be times where a full closure is necessary due to safety concerns.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO