Oak Island officials remind residents of bonfire rules as weather warms into new year
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — As the weather warms up into the start of 2023, you may be tempted to head to the beach for a bonfire. But Oak Island officials are reminding you about safety rules regarding the outdoor activity. The Oak Island Fire Department says there have...
Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
Burgaw anticipates large crowd for 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) –The Town of Burgaw is preparing to ring in 2023 with its 5th annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday evening. The celebration will be held near the courthouse square from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, December 31. The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis will be performing, and more than a half dozen food trucks and other food vendors will be on-site.
Emergency crews combating brush fire near I-40 in Pender County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has announced they were combating a “large brush fire” burning in the area of Ashton Lake Rd and I-40 as of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. First responders are combating the fire, which is expected to burn throughout the...
Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
Wrightsville Beach boating access undergoing renovations
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A three-month renovation project at the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access area is set to begin next month. According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two of the five ramps should be available for use during construction and parking will be limited. But there may be times where a full closure is necessary due to safety concerns.
Cooking a deal: Ex-Hotjobs owner offers $1M to build an eatery in eastern NC town
BURGAW – A Wilmington entrepreneur who once owned tech jobs site Hotjobs and mortgaged his home to buy a Super Bowl ad, wants someone to launch an new restaurant in Burgaw. And he’s offering$1 million through his new startup called “Own Your Own.”. “I fell in love...
Portion of Princess Place Drive closed due to water main break
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a Wilmington road has been shut down due to a water main break. The westbound lane in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Drive has been closed to traffic, effective immediately. CFPUA says westbound traffic on Princess Place should take North...
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office rescue dog trapped in pool during freezing temperatures
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently helped save a dog trapped in a swimming pool. A German Sheppard named ‘Nasa’ got loose on Christmas Eve and jumped into a neighbor’s pool. The dog was in the cold water for 10-15...
Independence Mall representative responds to Hardwire Tattoo sudden vacate notice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A representative with Independence Mall has responded to a recent vacate notice given to Hardwire Tattoo. According to manager and partial owner, Matt Fischer, the tattoo shop received a notice from mall management on December 14th that the business had to vacate the mall by December 31st.
Carolina Beach to begin parking pass, decal, golf cart permit sales soon
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will begin their sale of 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits next month. Beginning January 3rd, golf cart permits will be available for purchase at Town Hall. They’ll be available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).
Proposed development could bring over 300 townhomes to Carolina Beach Road
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed development on Carolina Beach Road about 1.5 miles south of Monkey Junction could bring over 300 new townhomes to the area. A community meeting for the adjacent property owners was held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. As required by county...
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
Shallotte Police Department searching for three people accused of Walmart theft
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department is searching for three people accused of stealing items from a Walmart. The theft occurred on December 7th and involved two females and one male. According to police, the group was driving a red Volkswagen passenger car.
14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year. Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023. Wilmington founded: 290 years. It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The...
WPD will step up patrol on New Year’s Eve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to have a night out on the town for New Year’s Eve this Saturday, Wilmington police say they want you to do it safely. Wilmington police plan to crack down on shooting firearms, crime, and especially drinking and driving. Wilmington police chief Donny Williams says there will be extra men and women out for the holiday.
Shallotte police searching for man suspected of assaulting government official
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that 25-year-old Daniel Kenwood Ferster is wanted on charges which will include assault with a deadly weapon on government officials. He is also to be charged with felony flee to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. “Please contact our...
