New Hanover County, NC

Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
Burgaw anticipates large crowd for 5th Annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) –The Town of Burgaw is preparing to ring in 2023 with its 5th annual New Year’s Eve Blueberry Drop on Saturday evening. The celebration will be held near the courthouse square from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, December 31. The Ace Party Band from Kannapolis will be performing, and more than a half dozen food trucks and other food vendors will be on-site.
Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
First Alert Forecast: warming up to close 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We saw a sunny, tranquil and, overall, beautiful winter Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. High temperatures crested in the upper 50s and lower 60s and, though these values are close to average for late December, they felt quite toasty considering all the really cold weather lately. Expect one more chilly night with lows in the lower and middle 30s.
Wrightsville Beach boating access undergoing renovations

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A three-month renovation project at the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access area is set to begin next month. According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two of the five ramps should be available for use during construction and parking will be limited. But there may be times where a full closure is necessary due to safety concerns.
Portion of Princess Place Drive closed due to water main break

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a Wilmington road has been shut down due to a water main break. The westbound lane in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Princess Place Drive has been closed to traffic, effective immediately. CFPUA says westbound traffic on Princess Place should take North...
Carolina Beach to begin parking pass, decal, golf cart permit sales soon

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will begin their sale of 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits next month. Beginning January 3rd, golf cart permits will be available for purchase at Town Hall. They’ll be available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
14 Wilmington anniversaries we’ll be marking in 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As 2022 comes to an end, it’s time to start looking ahead to next year. Here are 14 Wilmington anniversaries worth celebrating, or at least noting, for 2023. Wilmington founded: 290 years. It’s not quite 300 years just yet, but we’re getting there. The...
WPD will step up patrol on New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to have a night out on the town for New Year’s Eve this Saturday, Wilmington police say they want you to do it safely. Wilmington police plan to crack down on shooting firearms, crime, and especially drinking and driving. Wilmington police chief Donny Williams says there will be extra men and women out for the holiday.
