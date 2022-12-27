ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

lanereport.com

Delta Air Lines announces new, nonstop service Boston

Delta Air Lines is expanding its reach from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) with new, nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning in Spring 2023. The new daily flight will launch on Monday, May 8, 2023 – just in time for the summer travel season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville travelers among many who had their Southwest Airlines flights canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Evelyn Soete's longtime dream was to spend Christmas at Walt Disney World, and she finally did it with her adult children this year. The problem was getting back to Louisville. Southwest Airlines, beset by a series of widespread problems across the nation, canceled her return flights two days in a row.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

1 killed in shooting outside southern Indiana factory

MADISON, Indiana — One person was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a southern Indiana factory and a suspect in the killing was taken into custody, state police said. The shooting occurred outside Madison Precision Products, an aluminum die casting factory located just north of Madison, Indiana. “One person is...
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

NYE celebration at Fourth Street Live!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How will you be ringing in the New Year?. Some would say the closest we can get to a Times Square NYE ball drop in Louisville is at the Fourth Street Live! celebration. The NYE Live! party will kick off at 8 pm. on Saturday, Dec....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Vernon Lanes' Butchertown resurgence is a strike!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The impressive architecture and glorious stained glass are clear reminders of the history embedded around our community. Long before us, there were others. An old Victorian-style building on Story Avenue, connected to a giant warehouse, isn't the best exterior indicating the history lingering within its walls.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

