lanereport.com
Delta Air Lines announces new, nonstop service Boston
Delta Air Lines is expanding its reach from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) with new, nonstop service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning in Spring 2023. The new daily flight will launch on Monday, May 8, 2023 – just in time for the summer travel season.
WLKY.com
Louisville travelers among many who had their Southwest Airlines flights canceled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Evelyn Soete's longtime dream was to spend Christmas at Walt Disney World, and she finally did it with her adult children this year. The problem was getting back to Louisville. Southwest Airlines, beset by a series of widespread problems across the nation, canceled her return flights two days in a row.
'We're tired and exhausted': Airport chaos continues as thousands try to make it home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At airports across the U.S., passengers continue to face grounded flights and soaring frustrations, and the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is no exception. According to FlightAware, flight cancellation reached 16 at SDF—all Southwest flights—as of noon on Wednesday. There were also 20 delays at that...
WUSA
Family shocked to see cancelled flight take off as scheduled after they already bought replacement tickets on another airline
WASHINGTON — A local family said they suffered a Christmas travel nightmare, but this one wasn’t on Southwest. It was on another airline: American. And this one includes a canceled flight, which turns out, wasn’t canceled after all. Andrew Miller and his son Daniel were getting ready...
Historical marker dedicated to the Louisville Black Six unveiled at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in the final press conference of his 12-year tenure, unveiled a new historical marker at Metro Hall dedicated in honor of the Black Six. It all started in May of 1968 in west Louisville where a demonstration took place against a police...
wdrb.com
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
'Break down what's long been called this divide': More federal transportation money heading to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth celebrated more federal transportation dollars coming to the metro Wednesday. Around $24 million has come to Louisville in 2022, including funds from the recently passed Omnibus Bill. An additional $3 million will help Louisville re-imagine Ninth Street and $600,000...
1 killed in shooting outside southern Indiana factory
MADISON, Indiana — One person was fatally shot Thursday morning outside a southern Indiana factory and a suspect in the killing was taken into custody, state police said. The shooting occurred outside Madison Precision Products, an aluminum die casting factory located just north of Madison, Indiana. “One person is...
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
NYE celebration at Fourth Street Live!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — How will you be ringing in the New Year?. Some would say the closest we can get to a Times Square NYE ball drop in Louisville is at the Fourth Street Live! celebration. The NYE Live! party will kick off at 8 pm. on Saturday, Dec....
Wave 3
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country residents have been reporting multiple days without mail service in their area. Calls have been coming into the WAVE newsroom with people who have said homes in Jeffersontown, Valley Station and other neighborhoods have not received mail from their postal carrier. Some have said...
'Vernon Lanes' Butchertown resurgence is a strike!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The impressive architecture and glorious stained glass are clear reminders of the history embedded around our community. Long before us, there were others. An old Victorian-style building on Story Avenue, connected to a giant warehouse, isn't the best exterior indicating the history lingering within its walls.
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
WLKY.com
'It was special': Norika Konno's family flies in from Japan to watch her play at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday night was a night that University of Louisville guard Norika Konno will not soon forget. Not only did her Cardinals (11-4, 2-0) beat Syracuse (10-3, 1-1) by the final of 86-77, Konno's family was finally able to see her play inside the KFC Yum! Center.
AG: Kentucky gets $197M in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a more than $197 million settlement with CVS and Walgreens for their roles in the opioid epidemic. According to a press release, Kentucky is set to receive $94 million from CVS and more than $102 million from Walgreens over the next 15 years.
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
wdrb.com
Owner of Ramiro's Cantina plans to parlay closure of Louisville restaurant into smaller Jeffersonville concept
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of Ramiro's Cantina said his decision to close the Frankfort Avenue staple is more of a move than a closure. By next month, he said, he'll open a new location in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Ramiro Gandara said in the last three years, things have gotten...
'It’s been a real honor to be at the helm': Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says goodbye
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer met with employees at Metro Public Works one last time before his final term in office ends. Fischer is no stranger to the Metro Public Works teams as winter weather and the daily needs of residents continually kept their work top of mind.
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
WHAS11
Comments / 0