KCRA.com

Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
YourCentralValley.com

Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 1 dead, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an injury collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving their car in […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues.  When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
GV Wire

Identities of Victims in Fresno County Canal Crashes Revealed

A 38-year-old Firebaugh woman died after driving her 2003 Toyota into an irrigation canal at Colorado and Levee roads at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Yolanda Arias died despite the efforts of a male passenger in the car, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP report, Arias lost...
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
KMPH.com

Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter

An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
YourCentralValley.com

Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
KMJ

Man, Woman Recovering After Found Stabbed In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people are now recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were found stabbed Monday just after 1:30 p.m. near Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella. According to...
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
