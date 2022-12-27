Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash
FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County
On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
Passenger killed in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 1 dead, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an injury collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving their car in […]
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues. When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
GV Wire
Identities of Victims in Fresno County Canal Crashes Revealed
A 38-year-old Firebaugh woman died after driving her 2003 Toyota into an irrigation canal at Colorado and Levee roads at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Yolanda Arias died despite the efforts of a male passenger in the car, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP report, Arias lost...
GV Wire
Can You Help Fresno Deputies Catch Woman Suspected in Swindle of 103-Year-Old Man?
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies want to quickly catch a woman who allegedly cashed a $12,000 check belonging to a 103-year-old man. The woman’s identity isn’t known, but a video camera at the Liquor King Store near Herndon and Blackstone avenues got a good shot of her. According...
Elderly man in hospital after assault and robbery in Clovis, suspect arrested
A robbery suspect is in custody after severely injuring elderly man and stealing his cell phone in Clovis.
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
Deputies identify woman killed in Fresno County canal crash
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies have identified 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh as the driver in Tuesday's fatal canal crash.
KMPH.com
2 teens, 2 men arrested after traffic stop, multiple guns found
HANFORD, Calif. — Two teens and two adult men have all been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a chase in which a K-9 was brought in to help find one of them in Hanford, police say. Hanford PD carried out a traffic stop on Thursday due to...
2 US Navy members killed in car crash in Kings County identified
Authorities have identified two US Navy members who were killed in a car crash Monday morning in Kings County.
KMPH.com
Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter
An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
KMJ
Man, Woman Recovering After Found Stabbed In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people are now recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were found stabbed Monday just after 1:30 p.m. near Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella. According to...
Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
Man and dog die after crashing into canal in Mendota, CHP says
A man and his dog have died after crashing into a canal in Mendota. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Comments / 1