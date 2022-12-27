Read full article on original website
Barbara Choate, 86, of Cadiz
Son – Hal (Jaime) Choate, Cadiz, KY. Grandchildren – Grandchildren, Brian (Leslie) Choate, Ben (Jennifer) Choate, Lyndsey Choate, Nick (Haleigh) Choate.
Bess Caudle, 102, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 102-year old Bess Barnes Caudle, of Hopkinsville will be at 2:00 Monday afternoon, January 2, 2023, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Monday. Survivors include her daughters: Susan Hooks of Louisville, KY and Margie Cortner...
Jewell Powell, 71, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 71-year old Jewell Belvert "J.B." Powell of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, December 31, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 until the funeral hour. Survivors Include:. Sons: Brian Lee...
Patricia Belew, 69, of Oak Grove
A celebration of life for 69-year-old Patricia "Susan" Belew of Oak Grove will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of...
Diane Crowe, 74, of Cadiz
Private memorial services for 74-year old Diane Crowe of Cadiz will be held at a later date. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jeffrey Lowe, 57, of Hopkinsville
A Celebration of Life Service for 57-year old Jeffrey “Jeff” Vernon Lowe, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Judie Lowe; his stepson, Robert Glenn Powell and his wife Lyndsey...
Melissa Barrera, 54, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 54-year old Melissa Missy Barrera of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter: Darian Barrera of Sparks, NV. Brothers: Gavoni (Noy) Gonzales of Greenville, TN and...
Nathan Farmer, 59, of Rhome, Texas
Funeral services for 59-year old Nathan Lee “Gus” Farmer, 59, of Rhome, Texas and formerly of Hopkinsville, will be at 1:00 Friday afternoon, December 30, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Friday morning,...
Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022
Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
Trigg Officials Dedicate Tony Baker Highway In Cerulean
Following an emotional Wednesday afternoon celebration, a stretch of familiar Cerulean Road will forever and always bear the name as the Sgt. Major Tony Baker Highway — honoring the late military and family man who was a proud 1986 Trigg County High School graduate. Known as “Tater” by family...
Smith Anticipating New Role As Christian County Jailer
Sworn in alongside a swathe of staff members and deputy jailers Thursday afternoon in the Christian County Judicial Center, the new Jailer Adam Smith is jumping immediately to the task. Work, he said, will begin right away on the acclimation process — something he’s going to need after 12 years...
Humphries Elated To Be Taking Christian Clerk’s Office
It was a career-defining moment for Melinda Humphries. Surrounded by friends, family and a host of deputy clerks in the fiscal court room, the longtime public servant was sworn in as Christian County clerk Thursday evening — law-binding words from Judge John Atkins affirming her oath. She said it’s...
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
Kem Retires After 29 Years With Christian County
After 29 years as a magistrate and Christian County Clerk, the end of the road has arrived for Mike Kem. It’s a sunset he has welcomed and embraced, and on Wednesday afternoon, he received a rousing round of applause from noted dignitaries, associates and family for his three decades of services — following a retirement reception held at the Christian County Fiscal Court room.
Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
