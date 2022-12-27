Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
Canceled: Expect delays at WY22/WY390 junction
WILSON, Wyo. — Traffic is backed up at the intersection of WY22 and WY390 this morning, Dec. 30. Travel lanes on 22 and 390 headed towards Jackson are backed up. Wyoming Department of Transportation sent an alert at 11:23 a.m. stating the travel lane is blocked near milepost 4 due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays.
buckrail.com
Millward Street reopened after brief closure
JACKSON, Wyo. — S Millward Street, between W Hansen Ave. and W Kelly Ave., was briefly closed yesterday evening at about 5:30 p.m. into this morning, Dec. 29, due to a severely potholed water main trench. According to Town of Jackson Public Works Senior Engineer Scott Mohror, winter hit...
buckrail.com
Plane fails to stop on Alpine Airport runway
ALPINE, Wyo. — A plane crashed at the end of the Alpine Airport runway this morning, Dec. 28 just before 10 a.m. according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pilot cited icy conditions as the reason for the crash. The plane was reportedly unable to stop after landing on the runway and eventually came to a stop in the snowfield beyond the plowed area.
buckrail.com
Ice rinks reopen, grooming back on track
JACKSON, Wyo. — The ice rinks around the town and county are back open for skating following warm temperatures and rain earlier in the week. As of this morning, all rinks are open according to Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation. The rinks closed on Dec. 27-28 due to the weather.
buckrail.com
Private aircraft slides into snowbank at JAC
JACKSON, Wyo. — At about 10:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 27, a private G200 jet slid into a snowbank shortly after landing at the Jackson Hole Airport. The jet failed to execute the turn onto the southernmost taxiway exit, hitting an adjacent snowbank, Jackson Hole Airport Executive Director Jim Elwood confirmed to Buckrail.
eastidahonews.com
Pilot of small plane tries to land, ends up off runway
ALPINE, Wyoming — Deputies responded after an airplane passed the runway and hit some snow. According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened at Alpine Airport in Wyoming; however, the end of the runway is in Idaho and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.
Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
KTVB
Airplane crash at Alpine Airport
ALPINE, Wyoming — On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 10 a.m. there was a small airplane crash at Alpine Airpark in Wyoming. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Department said that there were no injuries and the plane was only minorly damaged. According to the department, a pilot and his wife were...
buckrail.com
Avalanche danger increases to considerable in the Tetons
JACKSON, Wyo. — Avalanche danger has increased to considerable across the entire Teton forecast area. According to Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center’s (BTAC) daily forecast, avalanches can be triggered today in steep, wind loaded terrain at the mid and upper elevations. Terrain near peaks and ridges particularly in and around cliffs are most susceptible to failure. Backcountry users should avoid areas that appear steep and wind loaded, or deeper than surrounding terrain.
buckrail.com
Parks and Rec: All ice rinks closed, grooming efforts paused
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following yesterday’s warm temperatures and rain, the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department announced all ice rinks are closed today, Dec. 28. According to Parks and Rec, The ice is soft and there is standing water in some areas. Rinks were closed yesterday and last...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Elk move in herds of hundreds on the Refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Thousands of elk have made their way to the National Elk Refuge in Jackson as part of the ungulates’ annual migration into their winter range. Earlier this month, a weekly wildlife count conducted by Eric Cole, senior wildlife biologist at the National Elk Refuge, determined that current elk numbers on the Refuge were four times higher than what is typically seen this time of year.
buckrail.com
Town asks residents in ‘bear conflict zone’ to start planning for spring
JACKSON, Wyo. — In August, Jackson’s Town Council unanimously approved a new wildlife feeding code that will require bear-resistant trash cans in several parts of the town come spring. Among an array of new rules, the code will require residential and commercial bear-resistant trash containers or enclosures on...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Man Dies in Swan Valley Car Crash
A 38-year-old Kalispell man on the afternoon of Dec. 27 died in a fatal car crash on MT Highway 83 in the Swan Valley, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. Jordan Laven died at the scene at mile marker 73. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered his body, which was was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
buckrail.com
Support local nonprofits in the final hours of year-end giving
JACKSON, Wyo. — In the final days of 2022, there is still time to make year-end donations to Jackson Hole nonprofits. Approximately 31% of all annual giving occurs in December with many nonprofits raising between 26 – 50% of their annual funds this month. A little goes a long way in helping these important organizations reach their gift goals and allowing them to continue contributing to the Jackson Hole community in meaningful ways.
buckrail.com
State seeks to bar Teton County from enforcing LDRs on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners filed a complaint in the Laramie County District Court on Dec. 22 against Teton County over the county’s attempt to require the two development projects on state trust land to comply with county land development regulations (LDR’s).
buckrail.com
Jobs of the Week – December 28
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Employee Experience...
Viral Idaho TikTok Star 'Doggface' Arrested on Misdemeanor Marijuana Charge
A local celebrity featured in a Klypso music video with Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg released on 4/20 was recently arrested on misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges. Nathan Apodaca, the 40-year-old Idaho Falls man who has the online moniker “Doggface” and reached internet stardom after a TikTok video...
buckrail.com
Chief Financial Officer, Pure Madness Brewery Group
Pure Madness Brewery Group, composed of Melvin Brewing Company and Roadhouse Brewing Company, is seeking a CFO to oversee strategic financial and business decisions and act as a key leader in our organization. Our dynamic operation has two manufacturing breweries located 35 miles apart, and two unique brewpub locations in...
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed after being pinned between vehicles
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
