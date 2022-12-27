ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hutch Post

Mayor explains process to fill open council seat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said the council is going to handle filling Sara Bagwell's council seat differently than previous vacancies. "People were merely appointed by the council," the mayor said. "It was just kind of plucking somebody out of that particular district and allowing them to finish out the term. We wanted it to be a little more open and provide an opportunity for people to apply, if they wanted to."
Great Bend Post

Great Bend council hesitant on $514K utility truck

The price to clean sewers and fix water main breaks is pricey, and the Great Bend City Council found out the cost is only going up. Public Works Director Jason Cauley went before the council last week asking to purchase a 2023 Vac-Con Combination truck for $514,216 from Red Equipment LLC. The truck can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe.
Hutch Post

Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
greatbendpost.com

Franklin Reinhardt, age 99

Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer

RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
KWCH.com

Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
KWCH.com

Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
Hutch Post

Walk With Ease program offered locally in January

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
Salina Post

Registered violent Kan. offender walks away from work release

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Zachary H. Leis walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Leis, a 28-year-old white male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. Leis is...
KWCH.com

Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

