Read full article on original website
Related
Admin: Three member commission will do burn resolution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is some brief work that the three member commission of Daniel Friesen, Ron Hirst and Ron Sellers will finish at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 before the new commissioners who were elected are seated. "We will begin the meeting with the three commissioners, go through...
Mayor explains process to fill open council seat
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said the council is going to handle filling Sara Bagwell's council seat differently than previous vacancies. "People were merely appointed by the council," the mayor said. "It was just kind of plucking somebody out of that particular district and allowing them to finish out the term. We wanted it to be a little more open and provide an opportunity for people to apply, if they wanted to."
Reno County awarded KDOT grant for bridge replacement
BUHLER, Kan. — The Reno County Public Works Department, on behalf of Reno County, has been chosen to receive $820,000 in grant funding for the replacement of the bridge on Victory Road one-half mile east and two miles south of Buhler. The announcement came on Dec. 29. The grant...
Sedgwick County cancels the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan is no longer in effect for Sedgwick County.
McCarville to retire after long and distinguished military and legal career
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — District Judge Joe McCarville is retiring, and Chief Judge Patricia Macke Dick is inviting those with memories of "Joe Mac" to share to a reception Jan. 5 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the third-floor courtroom in the Reno County Courthouse designated Division One. McCarville has...
Great Bend council hesitant on $514K utility truck
The price to clean sewers and fix water main breaks is pricey, and the Great Bend City Council found out the cost is only going up. Public Works Director Jason Cauley went before the council last week asking to purchase a 2023 Vac-Con Combination truck for $514,216 from Red Equipment LLC. The truck can vacuum both wet and dry materials and release water pressure to flush out debris lodged in a pipe.
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
Kansas public universities finalizing plan in response to shortage of K-12 teachers
K-12 vacancies in 2022 topped 1,600 due to low wages, COVID-19 and retirements
greatbendpost.com
Franklin Reinhardt, age 99
Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Hutchinson woman hospitalized after car strikes semi's trailer
RENO COUNTY—A Hutchinson woman was injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Toyota Camry driven by 87-year-old Mary Emma Zook of Hutchinson was northbound on Dean Road and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 50 five miles west of South Hutchinson, when the Toyota then pulled into the intersection and struck the trailer on a 2023 Peterbilt semi driven by 23-year-old Jeffrey Allen Nelson of Bruce, Wisconsin.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
KWCH.com
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
Walk With Ease program offered locally in January
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County government announced on Dec. 29, the Arthritis Foundation “Walk With Ease” Program will be offered starting Jan. 18, 2023, at the Elmdale Senior Center and at the Hutchinson YMCA. Walk With Ease is a structured walking program that teaches participants how...
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
Registered violent Kan. offender walks away from work release
TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Zachary H. Leis walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Leis, a 28-year-old white male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. Leis is...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0