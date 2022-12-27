HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said the council is going to handle filling Sara Bagwell's council seat differently than previous vacancies. "People were merely appointed by the council," the mayor said. "It was just kind of plucking somebody out of that particular district and allowing them to finish out the term. We wanted it to be a little more open and provide an opportunity for people to apply, if they wanted to."

