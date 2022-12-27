Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
FSU ends 2022 with thrilling Cheez-It Bowl win against Oklahoma
As the shots rang out of the Sooner Shotgun, the ball went in the air for the 2022 Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, FL. It was a game of the W’s for the 61,520 fans in attendance at Camping World Stadium: Wilson, Wilson, Ward, wins. The last, courtesy of Ryan...
247Sports
WATCH: FSU Football Legacy Walk before the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
ORLANDO -- Florida State football just arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma. Here is FSU making their way into the stadium on their Legacy Walk which was well attended by a ton of Seminole faithful:
John Walker Talks Picking UCF over Florida, Being a Hometown Hero
John Walker talks about his college decision to pick UCF.
Downtown businesses welcome football fans for Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Bars and other businesses in and around downtown Orlando are preparing for Thursday’s Cheez-It Bowl. The matchup between FSU Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners gets underway Thursday evening at Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. Festivities for the game began earlier this week and...
WCJB
Florida appeals court overturns ruling in college football player’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A state appeals court Friday sided with a family that filed a lawsuit against Stetson University over the death of a 19-year-old football player who collapsed on the sideline during a 2017 practice. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a...
click orlando
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
Contest: Win a pair of tickets to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway!
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We’re giving away five pairs of tickets to the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 28 & 29. Starting January 7, look for the Rolex 24 trivia question on Action Sports Jax Primetime on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 p.m. and then answer the trivia question below!
ormondbeachobserver.com
Former Flagler Schools Superintendent Jacob Oliva tapped for Arkansas education secretary
Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday, Dec. 29, she will nominate Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to become the Arkansas education secretary. “He is a leader who has proven himself in the fight to empower parents and implement bold education reforms under...
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mass shootings compound loss felt by marginalized groups
ATLANTA (AP) — Pulse was more than a safe space for Brandon Wolf and his friends. The nightclub was a haven for members of Orlando, Florida's LGBTQ community — a place to be themselves without fear. “It’s probably the first place I ever held hands with somebody I...
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Meet Kelsi Quicksall-Jones, Beachside Elementary's Teacher of the Year
Kelsi Quicksall-Jones aims to make all of her students embrace the concept presented by Pablo Picasso: Every child is an artist. His quote hangs in her classroom, and at the start of every class, she greets her students by saying, "Hello, my most amazing artists." And at the end of each class, the students say their art "mantra," borrowed from fellow art educator Sarah Krajewski: "I am positive. I am creative. I am mindful. I am amazing. I am an artist.”
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns
Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
mynews13.com
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway
SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
