ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Diddy Shares Adorable First Glimpse at Newborn Daughter: ‘Baby Love’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Introducing Love Sean Combs! Diddy showed off his new baby girl on social media on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

Related

The Game Defends Preteen Daughter's Outfit: 'Before the Internet Gets to INTERNET'n…'

12/27/2022

In the darling post, the rapper’s seventh child flaunts a full head of dark hair and gorgeous, inquisitive eyes as she peers out from her car seat. A second picture in the slideshow, which Diddy captioned simply, “Baby Love,” shows her cuddled up on her superstar dad’s chest as father and daughter take a nap together.

Naturally, famous friends and fans alike flooded Diddy’s adorable post with well wishes as they oohed and ahhed over the sweet tot. “Sweet Angel, baby LOVE, I can’t wait to see you again. Your auntie Naomi,” wrote Naomi Campbell, while Paris Hilton commented, “Aw…So beautiful! Congratulations bro” with several smiley face emojis bursting with hearts.

Busta Rhymes and The Game jumped into the comments as well, with Diddy’s “Pass the Courvoisier Part II” collaborator writing, “Incredibly Beautiful” followed by nine red heart emojis and The Game declaring, “What in the most beautiful baby in the world is going on here.” Others who flocked to comment on the photos of the newborn included Ester Dean, Swizz Beatz, Ashanti, model Winnie Harlow and Love’s older half-brother Quincy Combs.

Diddy first announced the birth of the baby earlier this month in a jubilant tweet, though he notably chose to keep the identity of Love’s mother private. The birth also stirred up a Twitter feud between City Girls’ Yung Miami, who’s been dating the Bad Boy mogul since at least the early summer, and DJ Academiks, who accused Diddy of having a “side baby on his harem of side chicks” in a shady tweet.

Get a look at baby Love below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Throwback Photos of John Legend & He Looks Exactly Like His Son

John Legend turned 44 years old on Wednesday (Dec. 28), and the “All of Me” singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen wished her longtime love a happy birthday with a series of throwback photos. “happy birthday to the best man everyone knows. we love you too much!!!” the model captioned the snaps of Legend as a child, in which he looks identical to the couple’s four-year-old son, Miles. Legend and Teigen share Miles and his older sister, six-year-old Luna, with a fourth child on the way after the Cravings author suffered a pregnancy loss with baby Jack in September 2020. The longtime couple were married in 2013...
Billboard

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby, His Second With Alyssa Scott

For the fifth time in Nick Cannon’s fatherhood journey, it’s a girl! On Thursday (Dec. 29), Alyssa Scott announced the birth of her second child — a daughter named Halo Marie — with the Masked Singer host, who’s now dad to five daughters and seven sons. “Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote on Instagram, revealing that baby Halo arrived Dec. 14. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling...
Billboard

Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Enjoying Christmas Fun: ‘I Thought God Was Calling Me Back’

Tamar Braxton wants people to take the flu seriously this season. The singer and TV personality revealed on Friday (Dec. 23) that she had to be rushed to the hospital due to the severity of her symptoms. The “Love and War” singer started out her Instagram post by pointing out that she wasn’t seeking attention, but that her message was to bring attention to the seriousness of the flu. “I was with my best friends … shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I...
Billboard

Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!’

Adele is making Megan Thee Stallion feel her love. Just hours after Tory Lanez was found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the “Easy on Me” singer is sharing her support for the “Savage” rapper. During her Friday (Dec. 23) Weekends With Adele residency show at The Colosseum at Cesars Palace in Las Vegas, the 15-time Grammy winner shouted out the Houston Hottie. She began by telling concertgoers about a viral TikTok mashup in which Megan does the choreography to her own hit “Body,” but which was edited to make it appear as if she were dancing to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Harry Styles’ Mom Shares Festive Peek at Family Christmas Celebrations

No place like home for the holidays. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), Anne Twist, mom to one Harry Styles, took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how their family celebrated Christmas. Related Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: No. 2 — Harry Styles 12/28/2022 “Christmas 2022,” she captioned the series of four photos along with a smiley face, Christmas tree and red heart emoji. The slideshow shows off Twist’s holiday decorations and cozy fireplace, Christmas Day feast including veggies, casseroles and Yorkshire puddings, and the family’s sparkling Christmas tree. However, the third photo of the bunch got fans most excited, with Twist...
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About a New Song on ‘This Is Me … Now’ & Its Special Symbolism

In 2023, Jennifer Lopez‘s new era will take flight with the release of her new album, This Is Me … Now. And in her latest newsletter, the 53-year-old singer-actress opened up about one of the songs she wrote for the set, and revealed how it inspired her and husband Ben Affleck’s blended-family Christmas celebrations. Related Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sing a Romantic Duet at a Holiday Party 12/28/2022 “I wrote a song called ‘Hummingbird’ for my new album. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love,” Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter. “They’re very agile — can fly forward, backward, and up...
Billboard

Finneas Defends Billie Eilish’s Relationship With Jesse Rutherford: ‘She Is a 21-Year-Old Adult’

Finneas is not letting anyone talk down his sister’s relationship online. In the comments of a Monday (Dec. 26) TikTok video, the singer-songwriter defended Billie Eilish from an attack on her relationship with The Neighborhood‘s Jesse Rutherford. A TikTok user made a snappy video in response to one of Finneas’ recent videos and replied in a stitch video, “Oh yeah? Well, your sister’s dating a 31 year old man and your music is s–tty.” Finneas found the response video and commented, “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to...
Billboard

Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gifts to Children in Manchester Hospitals

Ariana Grande made certain that kids facing injuries or illnesses during Christmas this year still felt merry and bright. On Monday (Dec. 26), it was revealed that the 29-year-old pop star had sent presents to young patients at hospitals across Manchester, England, giving back to the city more than five years after it became the site of a horrific suicide bombing after one of her concerts. Related Best New Christmas Songs for 2022: Lizzo, Camila Cabello & More 12/28/2022 “Thank you Ariana!” tweeted the official Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital charity account. “We were so excited to receive Christmas gifts for young patients across our...
Billboard

Usher Mourns His Grandmother Tina Carter in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Feel a Bit Lost Right Now’

Usher is mourning the loss of his grandmother Ernestine “Tina” Carter, who died at age 87 on Christmas Eve at her residence in Chattanooga, Tenn. The R&B singer reflected on in her death in an emotional post shared to his Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 27). “It’s taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I’m praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her,” he began in his message. “Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Billboard

‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’: How to Watch the Concert Special from Home for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The cast of Encanto is taking over the Hollywood Bowl for an unforgettable concert spectacular streaming only on Disney+ on Wednesday (Dec. 28). Audiences will step into the world of Casa Madrigal as the original cast reunites for Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl featuring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie...
Billboard

Tainy Talks Producing Bad Bunny Hits, Shares More Details About Debut Album

Tainy’s musical contributions to modern-day Latin pop are unparalleled. As a mastermind behind many a reggaetón-pop hit — including producing nine of the 23 tracks found on Bad Bunny’s genre-hopping, record-shattering Un Verano Sin Ti blockbuster — it’s no doubt that he has helped revamp the Latin pop playbook. The Puerto Rican producer is now preparing to drop his solo debut LP, the star-studded DATA, in early 2023.  Related The 25 Best Latin Albums of 2022: Staff Picks 12/26/2022 To date, the 2022 Latin Grammy winner for producer of the year has unveiled the wildly successful “Lo Siento BB:/,” featuring Bunny and Mexican singer-songwriter Julieta...
HollywoodLife

Lori Loughlin Bundles Up In Aspen With Husband Mossimo Giannulli As They Go Shopping Before NYE: Rare Photos

Lori Loughlin, 58, and Mossimo Giannulli, 59, embraced the winter season during a trip to Aspen, Colorado this week. The actress and her husband were photographed walking outside before entering a Louis Vuitton store to do some shopping in the area. They were both bundled up in black coats, black pants, and boots as they walked beside each other and shared smiles, and Lori topped off her look with a knit cap and sunglasses.
ASPEN, CO
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Shares Message in Support of Women Amid Tory Lanez Trial

As jurors decide whether Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot two years ago, Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, is publicly sharing some thoughts on social media. “To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you.. when you do find the courage to speak up.. it seems you will be ridiculed.. your credibility will [be] questioned.. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public,” Pardi wrote in an Instagram Story Thursday evening (Dec. 22). He continued,...
Billboard

Meek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family

A Christmas miracle. Meek Mill posted the bail of multiple women last week so they could spend the holiday with their families. Related Meek Mill Performs Ahead of Game 5 of the MLB World Series 12/28/2022 According to an Instagram post by his nonprofit REFORM Alliance, the 20 women were incarcerated at Philadelphia’s Riverside Correctional Facility. “The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” read the caption. “Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

Halsey, Courtney Love & More Remember Vivienne Westwood: ‘Your Legacy Is Immortal & Eternal’

Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday (Dec. 29) at the age of 81, and the music community flocked to social media to pay tribute to the fashion icon. “Viv! My friend, my idol, my icon. There is not enough time or space in this format to appropriately describe the ways you impacted music, fashion, culture, and the like,” Halsey captioned a photo of herself and Westwood seated together in the front row of a fashion show. “Your legacy is immortal and eternal. I hope we will all continue to break boundaries and question institutions in your example and memory. I will cherish...
Footwear News

Lucy Hale Goes Shopping in Cream Coat and Camel Colored Suede Chelsea Boots

Lucy Hale had herself a shopping trip while in Los Angeles yesterday at Sephora with friends. With makeup goodies secured and coffee in hand, the “Pretty Little Liars” actress strode out of the store in neutral outerwear and suede ankle boots. Embracing simple closet staples, Hale wore a plain white tee, which she paired classically with dark wash high waisted denim jeans. Overtop it all, the seven time Teen Choice Awards winner layered on a cozy long cream colored coat with turtle shell buttons that gave Hale a boxier silhouette. Hale hid her dark brown hair under a green and white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy