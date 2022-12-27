This day 22 years ago marks the last time the Miami Dolphins had postseason success when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. The Dolphins appeared in just four playoff games since 2000, getting outscored by an average margin of 20 points. They have a chance to make the playoffs this season with a win against the New England Patriots and a Jets loss/tie. It would be their second playoff berth since 2016, and their third since 2008.

MIAMI, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO