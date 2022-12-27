Read full article on original website
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident
Grayson Allen continues to be the most hated man in the Chicago area (among other places). The Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen was involved in another controversial incident during Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. In the third quarter, Allen got jostled by Bulls forward Patrick Williams as he was trying to set a screen and... The post Bulls star throws shade at Grayson Allen after latest incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit News
Pistons game at 76ers dropped from TNT, leaving Detroit with just 2 national TV games left
Detroit — The Detroit Pistons had four nationally televised games when the NBA schedule was released in August. That number is down to three, after the league announced Thursday that the Pistons’ Jan. 10 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers will no longer air on TNT. The game, originally...
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Detroit Pistons (9-28) visit the Chicago Bulls (15-19) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bulls prediction and pick. Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak in their most recent outing but still sits in last place in...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledge That L.A. “Can’t Replace” Anthony Davis
It took a lot out of Russell Westbrook for the Lakers to end their losing streak. On Tuesday night, Westbrook tied the all-time record for most triple-doubles off the bench (3) and helped the Lakers record their 14th win on the season. It's not sustainable for Westbrook to record triple-doubles...
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Hornets and Thunder are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Centre Daily
Ja Morant Set to Make Toronto Debut as Raptors Host Grizzlies: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will look for a bounce-back win Thursday night when Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: LA May Not Make Major Win-Now Trade This Season
The Lakers were completely outplayed in their seventh game (and fifth loss) without Anthony Davis on Wednesday. The Heat beat them up for a 112-98 victory, dropping the Lakers to 14-21 on the season. They're now 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference — yes, it's that bad.
CBS Sports
How to watch Heat vs. Lakers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.76 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at FTX Arena. Los Angeles will be seeking to avenge the 113-107 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 23rd.
A Look At The Miami Heat's Playoffs Success During The Dolphins' 22-year Drought
This day 22 years ago marks the last time the Miami Dolphins had postseason success when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime. The Dolphins appeared in just four playoff games since 2000, getting outscored by an average margin of 20 points. They have a chance to make the playoffs this season with a win against the New England Patriots and a Jets loss/tie. It would be their second playoff berth since 2016, and their third since 2008.
Centre Daily
Brooklyn Nets Hold Off Atlanta Hawks 108-107
The Atlanta Hawks entered Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets without three starters (Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, and Clint Capela). Not only was Brooklyn healthy, but they were hot. Despite being short-handed and operating on no rest, Atlanta set the tempo from the jump. Through two quarters, they shot...
Centre Daily
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight
The NBA has officially handed out discipline for Wednesday night’s incident between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended for three games and Magic big Moritz Wagner has been suspended for two, the league announced (per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski). Additionally, one Detroit player (Hamidou Diallo) and eight Orlando... The post NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid
Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games. The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in...
Centre Daily
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
FOX Sports
Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Miami
Miami Heat (18-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-19, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Miami looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Jazz are 12-5 in home games. Utah is fourth in the league averaging 117.1 points and is shooting 47.2%...
Centre Daily
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Ezeike, Tight End, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
