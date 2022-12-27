ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, VA

WSET

Firefighter found in frozen pond dies in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A firefighter has been confirmed dead after being found in a frozen pond in Big Island. Firefighters and rescue crews on the scene tell ABC13 that they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening. Crews were called to Camden Road in Big Island...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski getting ready for trash service change

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSET

City of Martinsville appoints new Chief of Police

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Rob Fincher as the new Chief of Police, effective January 1, 2023. With over 28 years of experience with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has served in various capacities, including the role of Deputy Chief over the past five years.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies search for suspects that stole $19k worth of cigarettes

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who robbed a tobacco shop in Pulaski County. Deputies report the pair stole approximately $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes. Additional details about the incident are limited at this time. Anyone with...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
MONETA, VA
supertalk929.com

Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits

The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is urging residents not to take grills and similar devices inside homes and try to use them as auxiliary heating devices. Seven people were taken to hospitals after two carbon monoxide poisoning incidents over Christmas weekend. One was in the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. We’re told officers responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Rt 219 open after severe accident

UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
LEWISBURG, WV

