Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Firefighter found in frozen pond dies in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A firefighter has been confirmed dead after being found in a frozen pond in Big Island. Firefighters and rescue crews on the scene tell ABC13 that they got the call around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening. Crews were called to Camden Road in Big Island...
WDBJ7.com
Investigation underway into death and fire in Henry County
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person at a home. The body was found December 30, 2022 at 216 Ridge Road in Collinsville, and was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No name has been released and there is no word yet on a possible cause of death.
WSET
Three injured in Blue Hills Drive NE structure fire: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire and EMS are currently on the scene of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Drive NE. According to firefighters, they were dispatched around 8 p.m. for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
pcpatriot.com
Town of Pulaski to establish new drop site behind sheriff’s office
Residents of the Town of Pulaski will soon have available a new large item drop site – or convenience center as they’re also known – located in the town to replace the Dora Highway site. Town Manager Darlene Burcham announced the move at Tuesday’s meeting of council....
Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
WSET
City of Martinsville appoints new Chief of Police
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Martinsville has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief Rob Fincher as the new Chief of Police, effective January 1, 2023. With over 28 years of experience with the Martinsville Police Department, Fincher has served in various capacities, including the role of Deputy Chief over the past five years.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for suspects that stole $19k worth of cigarettes
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who robbed a tobacco shop in Pulaski County. Deputies report the pair stole approximately $19,000 worth of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes. Additional details about the incident are limited at this time. Anyone with...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
supertalk929.com
Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits
The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
Intoxicated man arrested after walking through hospital parking lot in underwear
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County man is facing charges after driving recklessly, walking through the hospital’s parking lot in his underwear, and then clinching his fist and asking the police if he wanted to “go.”. Police say, Gregory Dunford, 18, responded to Princeton Community Hospital...
WDBJ7.com
Seven taken to hospitals after carbon monoxide poisoning incidents
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue is urging residents not to take grills and similar devices inside homes and try to use them as auxiliary heating devices. Seven people were taken to hospitals after two carbon monoxide poisoning incidents over Christmas weekend. One was in the...
Beckley Water Company reports outages amid county-wide boil water advisory
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Many Raleigh County residents were without water or reported low water pressure on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to Raleigh County officials. The Facebook page for Beckley Water Company asked customers to be patient on December 26 and 27, as crews worked to restore service. According to posts on the […]
WSLS
One hospitalized after Southeast Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – One man was sent to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday in Southeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. We’re told officers responded to the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE around 1:14 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
Comments / 0