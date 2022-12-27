Read full article on original website
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Glens Falls Mayor appoints new city court judge
The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins.
Ballston Spa comprehensive plan sent to village board
The Village of Ballston Spa's Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee has completed its work, a spokesperson for the group announced on Thursday.
Despite charges, allegations and a motion to resign, Donald Russell still Cohoes Councilor
Cohoes — At Friday's meeting, Cohoes City Councilman Bill Smith raised a motion for fellow Councilor Donald Russell to resign. As silence fell on the chamber, Russell scrolled through his phone. No one else supported the motion. Russell, who represents the second ward, was charged with forcible touching earlier...
Election season starts early in Schenectady with GOP challenger emerging to three-term Democratic mayor
In what is typically a quiet time of year in local politics, the leader of Schenectady’s revived Republican Party announced a campaign for mayor this week. A challenger has stepped forward in a bid to end Democratic Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy's long tenure. Matt Nelligan became chair of the...
Rensselaer County Legislature: Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield resigns ahead of reported guilty plea
The Rensselaer County Legislature says it has accepted the immediate resignation of County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield. The announcement on Twitter Wednesday night came after the Times Union reported that the Republican plans to plead guilty to criminal charges next month in connection with a Justice Department investigation into voter fraud.
Activists say November 20th Saratoga shooting transparency didn't last long
Saratoga — Immediately following a violent shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs on November 20th, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim and Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino made a concerted effort to be transparent in their release of information. Less than 12 hours after the event, Mayor Kim and Montagnino held...
NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud.In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections …
Rensselaer County, UPSEU land on contract
Rensselaer County leaders say they have reached a four-year contract agreement with the county's largest employee union.
Shenendehowa BOE votes to accept land donation
The Shenendehowa Board of Education (BOE) approved a resolution on Tuesday, December 20, to accept a charitable donation from DCG Development to acquire 5 Maxwell Drive.
Rotterdam approves law to regulate marijuana dispensaries and consumption
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Municipalities across the state have until December 31st to either opt-in or opt-out of allowing marijuana-related businesses in their communities. But on Wednesday night, the Rotterdam Town Council voted to opt-in so the town could take advantage of the possible tax revenue benefits. Some residents, like Melvin Mintz, are concerned because he […]
North Adams restaurant closing after 3 months
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
Popular North Adams Massachusetts Mexican Restaurant Announces Closure
It's a well familiar eatery right in downtown North Adams on Eagle Street. You've also heard the ads on the radio for many years. It's even one of my favorite places to dine with friends on a Friday night. According to the Desperado's Mexican Restaurant Facebook Page, it's stated that...
Parking regulations to resume in Glens Falls come 2023
The City of Glens Falls will once again be enforcing parking regulations starting on Monday, January 1, 2023, for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020. To prepare residents, workers, and visitors of the city, police officers have been providing warning messages since October on cars that were parked for too long in one spot.
Albany’s Livingston Avenue Bridge, which dates to the Civil War, will finally be upgraded in $400 million project
The project to replace Albany's Civil War-era Livingston Avenue bridge is taking a major step forward. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says, after decades of inaction, a significant milestone gives the green light to building a new bridge to carry rail traffic over the Hudson River between Rensselaer and Albany.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
