Past Public Safety Commissioner Chris Mathiesen Weighs In On Finding A Solution To The Caroline Street Violence

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Kim and Montagnino Squander More City Money
Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim’s thirst for media coverage has prompted them to use the most intemperate language in their continuing conflict with Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen. This last week (December 18-24), they have been especially shrill. Their willingness to throw...
Ballston Spa comprehensive plan sent to village board
The Village of Ballston Spa's Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee has completed its work, a spokesperson for the group announced on Thursday.
WRGB
Despite charges, allegations and a motion to resign, Donald Russell still Cohoes Councilor
Cohoes — At Friday's meeting, Cohoes City Councilman Bill Smith raised a motion for fellow Councilor Donald Russell to resign. As silence fell on the chamber, Russell scrolled through his phone. No one else supported the motion. Russell, who represents the second ward, was charged with forcible touching earlier...
Glens Falls Mayor appoints new city court judge
The City of Glens Falls Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night, approving the appointment of Jacquelyn P. White, Esq. to the position of Part-Time City Court Judge by Mayor Bill Collins.
Rotterdam approves law to regulate marijuana dispensaries and consumption
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Municipalities across the state have until December 31st to either opt-in or opt-out of allowing marijuana-related businesses in their communities. But on Wednesday night, the Rotterdam Town Council voted to opt-in so the town could take advantage of the possible tax revenue benefits. Some residents, like Melvin Mintz, are concerned because he […]
Rensselaer County, UPSEU land on contract
Rensselaer County leaders say they have reached a four-year contract agreement with the county's largest employee union.
WRGB
Rensselaer County elections commissioner resigns, changing plea to guilty
Troy — Rensselaer County Republican elections board commissioner Jason Schofield resigned on Wednesday night, and will now plead guilty to federal charges of fraudulently obtaining and filing absentee ballots. Schofield's change in plea was first reported by the Times Union. Schofield's attorney confirmed the change in plea to CBS6...
wamc.org
Rensselaer County Legislature: Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield resigns ahead of reported guilty plea
The Rensselaer County Legislature says it has accepted the immediate resignation of County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield. The announcement on Twitter Wednesday night came after the Times Union reported that the Republican plans to plead guilty to criminal charges next month in connection with a Justice Department investigation into voter fraud.
NY County Elections Commissioner Accused Of Voter Fraud Resigns
One of two men tasked with overseeing elections in a New York county has resigned months after being accused of voter fraud.In a one-sentence statement on Facebook Wednesday night, Dec. 28, the Rensselaer County Legislature said it had accepted the resignation of Republican Board of Elections …
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
WNYT
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
Don't Fall For It: Police In Capital Region Warn Of Scammers Posing As Utility Companies
Be wary of phone calls from utility companies in the region claiming that you owe money.That’s the warning from the North Greenbush Police Department in Rensselaer County, which has seen an uptick in phone calls claiming to be from cable, phone, and other utility companies claiming that a bill has …
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
North Adams restaurant closing after 3 months
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
County: Hundreds of rental homes operate unregistered
Warren County has its share of Airbnb, Vrbo, and other types of rental property - and the county needs to ensure it's getting money from them when it should be. This week, the county put out a call for the owners of short-term rental properties to become officially registered.
Albany woman arrested for DWI with BAC 3x legal limit
An Albany woman with a flat tire on Interstate-87 was discovered to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24%.
WNYT
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
Knives, Guns Present During Fight At Colonie Mall That Sparked Lockdowns, Police Say
Operations are back to normal at a mall in the region after a fight broke out between several people, sending some stores into a lockdown. In Albany County, Colonie Police were called to the Colonie Center Mall at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a reported fight involving several individuals, some who were armed with knives and handguns.
Comments / 0