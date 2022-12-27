Sky-high energy bills are not a “single winter” problem and could persist up until 2030, an industry expert has warned.Gas and electricity bills are at record levels and have been exacerbated by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, which shows no sign of ending soon.Britain’s reliance on gas imports means that the cost of energy is likely to remain high in 2023-24.And it is “unlikely to return to pre-2021 ‘normality’ this decade,” Dr Matthew Chadwick, lead research analyst at Cornwall Insight, said.“Gas prices in the UK are projected to continue to be impacted as the country’s heavy reliance on imported...

