Kelly M. Fenelon
Kelly M. Fenelon, 65, of Benton, WI passed away on November 6, 2022. There will be no services. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Kelly was born on December 17, 1956 to Joseph & Mary Fenelon in Rockford, IL. Kelly enjoyed...
David J. Teske
David J. Teske, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at SSM (St. Mary’s Hospital). He was born on Dec. 1, 1951, in Normandy, Mo., the son of Edwin and Agnes (Fish) Teske. David earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri University and his master’s...
Joseph Powers
COLUMBUS–Joseph Powers, age 65, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born on July 14, 1957, to Edward and Evelyn (Polsin) Powers in Beaver Dam.
Jeffrey David Kahl
Jeffrey (Jeff) David Kahl of rural Mauston, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison after complications from surgery. He was the youngest of two children, born January 12, 1955, to Milton and Rose (Zwald) Kahl. Jeff graduated from Mauston High School on January 12, 1973, and went on to Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in LaCrosse graduating with high honors on August 8, 1974, with a degree in Auto Body. Jeff had a few different jobs before he began his career as an auto body technician for Al Hickey, working for him for roughly 35 years until his retirement in 2017. Jeff enjoyed reading, tinkering with his hit-and-miss motor and doing auto body work even after he was off the clock. Jeff was one of the most laid-back and selfless men who was always ready to help anyone out if need be.
Lorraine E. Riechers
Lorraine E. (Macke) Riechers, 99, of Platteville, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022. Funeral services will be at Noon, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Rev. Gus Barnes will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church on Friday. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Kenny “Gonzo” Keith
Kenny “Gonzo” Keith, age 60, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive., Wis., at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. A burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022, and also from 11 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
Heather Joy Frazier
Heather Joy Frazier passed away at the age of 50, on Thursday 12/22/22, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg after an extended illness. Heather wasn’t expected to make it to her 50th birthday but she showed her immense strength and determination by making it to her final birthday. Heather was born during a winter storm, and she left during one as well. Heather’s biggest joy in life was her 13-year-old daughter, Ande Braelynn Frazier-Knoche. Heather loved her family immensely and was so grateful for their support and love. She enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows, Wisconsin sports, music, board games and politics.
Betty Lou (Ash) Cox
Barneveld / Mt. Horeb / Mineral Point – Betty Lou (Ash) Cox, age 89, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Betty’s goal was to celebrate 70 years of marriage with her husband, Fantus. Her dream came true as she spent many months helping to make plans for their celebration at the Barneveld Legion Hall on September 11, 2022 – it was such a blessing for both Fantus and Betty.
Linda L. Hollenberger
Linda L. Hollenberger, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, January 2, 2023, at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and will continue on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Jeffery Dietzman
On December 22, 2022 Heaven gained another angel. Jeffery Dietzman received his wings while at home surrounded by his loving family. Jeffrey was born in Fort Hood, TX on January 21, 1953. He was raised in Ridgeway, WI and moved to Madison in 1977. Jeffery retired as a maintenance mechanic from Madison Kipp Corporation in 2013. He enjoyed summer days fixing bikes, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jeffery was a collector, movies in particular, and enjoyed going to garage sales, and fishing. He was an avid Badger and Packer football fan, and recently became a proud shareholder of the Green Bay Packers.
Scott “Toasty” Gross
PARDEEVILLE—Scott “Toasty” Gross, age 60, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home. He was born on June 22, 1962, in Columbus to Norbert and Jean (Lemke) Gross. Survivors include his children Megan (Clint Rogers) Gross of Randolph, Zach (Cassie) Gross of Madison and their...
Joseph A. “Joe” Hansen
Joseph A. “Joe” Hansen, age 97, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Oct. 8, 1925, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Joseph and Adelia (Anderson) Hansen. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World...
Amy Jo Riley
Amy Jo Riley, 56, of Muscoda died Monday, December 26, 2022. She was born on September 23, 1966, in Richland Center the daughter of William and Sharon (Graham) Riley. Amy attended Riverdale High School and she worked as a CNA at Pine Valley Healthcare for many years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and her plants. Amy loved her grandchildren Cora, Bentley, and Amelia and her dogs Cooper, Jack, Najah, and Blaze.
Betty Jane Olson
MADISON – Betty Jane Olson, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Nov. 9, 1936, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of August Ricca and Jenny Bernalillo. Betty graduated from East High School in 1954. She married...
Grace E. Volkmann
MADISON – Grace E. Volkmann’s loving heart gave out on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on Sept. 6, 1928, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Grace (Williams) Wiggen. Grace graduated from Madison West High School in 1947. She married Kenneth...
John Mathias “Jack” Landry
John Mathias “Jack” Landry passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on Aug. 2, 1928, to John and Esther (Marten) Landry in Green Bay, where he grew up the oldest of three siblings. After serving in the U.S....
William Dean “Bill” Jamieson
William Dean “Bill” Jamieson, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Waukesha, the son of Eldon “Red” and Genevieve (Schwartz) Jamieson. Bill graduated from Randolph High School in 1959. He married Diane (Stapleton) Jamieson...
Myra B. Gobeli
Myra B. Gobeli, age 92, a long-time resident of Browntown, died on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the home of her daughter. Myra was born on August 30, 1930, in Lamont, WI, the daughter of Gerald and Helen (Martin) Olson. Myra graduated from Argyle High in 1948 and was united in marriage to Theodore L. Gobeli on June 26, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1988.
Norbert L. Oldenburg
MADISON – Norbert L. Oldenburg, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at SSM Health – St. Mary’s Hospital. A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial with military rites will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
