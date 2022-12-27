ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local man runs backwards to help raise money

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A local man is running around Wilmington for a good cause and he’s doing it…backwards. Tracy Mccullen is running 100 miles backwards to raise money for the community boys & girls club of Wilmington. He’s looking to raise $100,000 to help the organization build the Optimism Oasis, which will include a track and field space in the Wilmington area.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher offering educational series beginning next month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A special series is kicking off next month at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. The series begins January 7th, offering new perspectives of the Wilmington Civil War Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher. The event will feature weekly educational events at various locations...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Win your own restaurant with “Own Your Own” contest

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Many chefs dream of one day owning their own restaurant. For the winner of the “Own Your Own” contest, that dream will become a reality. Richard Johnson, a local entrepreneur who purchased several buildings in Downtown Burgaw, is excited for “Burgaw Brewing” to open with his hand-picked candidate, Kevin Kozak.
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police use Jiu-Jitsu training to help deescalate situations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Police training has become a topic of debate over the past few years, but the Wilmington Police Department has found a safe way to take control of potentially dangerous situations. By learning Gracie Style Techniques, a form of jiu-jitsu, officers are learning how to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WITN

Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is providing access to resources to help families improve living conditions. With the end of the year fast approaching, non-profits say last-minute donations are one of several needs. “We can accept any gently used household items, building materials, new or used....
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolinians hope to score $640 million jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With no winners yet, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million. Players are eager to take advantage of a now much higher prize. Stores like Willy’s Mini Mart in Jacksonville, are seeing customers excited to try their hand at winning. Carolina Beaver said she doesn’t play much, but has big dreams for her ticket: to help her mom.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Hearing Jan. 4 for Greene Removal

A hearing has been set for Jan. 4 in Columbus County Superior Court to determine if Jody Greene will be removed as sheriff. Greene was sworn in to office this morning, and minutes later District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition to remove him permanently from office. The petition is substantially the same as the previous petition David filed in October, which led to Greene’s resignation. The resignation and dismissal of the petition did not prevent Greene from continuing his run for sheriff. Greene was handily reelected in November.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!

A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
WILMINGTON, NC

