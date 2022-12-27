Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beachRoger MarshWrightsville Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local man runs backwards to help raise money
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A local man is running around Wilmington for a good cause and he’s doing it…backwards. Tracy Mccullen is running 100 miles backwards to raise money for the community boys & girls club of Wilmington. He’s looking to raise $100,000 to help the organization build the Optimism Oasis, which will include a track and field space in the Wilmington area.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher offering educational series beginning next month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A special series is kicking off next month at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. The series begins January 7th, offering new perspectives of the Wilmington Civil War Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher. The event will feature weekly educational events at various locations...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Win your own restaurant with “Own Your Own” contest
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Many chefs dream of one day owning their own restaurant. For the winner of the “Own Your Own” contest, that dream will become a reality. Richard Johnson, a local entrepreneur who purchased several buildings in Downtown Burgaw, is excited for “Burgaw Brewing” to open with his hand-picked candidate, Kevin Kozak.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary gives relationship advice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was love at first sight for a Wilmington couple, who just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Jim and Betty Neely crossed paths 74 years ago in the hallways of High Point Central High School, where Jim says he fell in love at first sight.
WECT
‘It’s going to make a powerful and positive impact’: Man running 100 miles backwards to raise money for Northside community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy McCullen is running 100 miles backwards for his third year in a row in hopes to hit the ground running on his big plan for the Northside community in Wilmington. “So, the goal is to run 100 Miles backwards, to raise $100,000. And to do...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘What’s Happening’ in the Cape Fear this weekend for New Years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With a warm weather forecast, and excitement in the air, this weekend is packed with activities to help you and the family ring in the new year together. ___. Starting with noon on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, you can bring in the new year with...
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gullah Geechee Corridor plans inaugural New Year’s Eve Watch Night and Emancipation Proclamation Celebration in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor NHA and community partners are holding a “Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration” in Wilmington to bring in the new year reflecting on the importance of commemorating the date of January 1, 1863, when enslaved people throughout the United States emerged from bondage as a result of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police use Jiu-Jitsu training to help deescalate situations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Police training has become a topic of debate over the past few years, but the Wilmington Police Department has found a safe way to take control of potentially dangerous situations. By learning Gracie Style Techniques, a form of jiu-jitsu, officers are learning how to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Independence Mall representative responds to Hardwire Tattoo sudden vacate notice
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A representative with Independence Mall has responded to a recent vacate notice given to Hardwire Tattoo. According to manager and partial owner, Matt Fischer, the tattoo shop received a notice from mall management on December 14th that the business had to vacate the mall by December 31st.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
WITN
Non-profit organization builds homes for families in need
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity is providing access to resources to help families improve living conditions. With the end of the year fast approaching, non-profits say last-minute donations are one of several needs. “We can accept any gently used household items, building materials, new or used....
WITN
Eastern Carolinians hope to score $640 million jackpot
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With no winners yet, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million. Players are eager to take advantage of a now much higher prize. Stores like Willy’s Mini Mart in Jacksonville, are seeing customers excited to try their hand at winning. Carolina Beaver said she doesn’t play much, but has big dreams for her ticket: to help her mom.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
columbuscountynews.com
Hearing Jan. 4 for Greene Removal
A hearing has been set for Jan. 4 in Columbus County Superior Court to determine if Jody Greene will be removed as sheriff. Greene was sworn in to office this morning, and minutes later District Attorney Jon David filed a new petition to remove him permanently from office. The petition is substantially the same as the previous petition David filed in October, which led to Greene’s resignation. The resignation and dismissal of the petition did not prevent Greene from continuing his run for sheriff. Greene was handily reelected in November.
WECT
Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that they will oversee the renovation of the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access Area located on the Intracoastal Waterway. A question on the application had some wondering if it was an effort to see if an appointee would try to block same-sex marriages. ‘It’s...
WECT
Sheetz is coming to Wilmington!
A spokesperson for NHC Fire said the fire was coming from the attic of the home, and it is believed to be an electrical fire. If you plan on being out of town for the holiday, law enforcement is sharing tips on how to protect your home. January is fire...
