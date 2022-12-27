ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

TMZ.com

Police Say 19,000 Tips Led Them to Arrest in Idaho Murders, Suspect Acted Alone

Moscow cops say after combing through 19,000 tips and interviewing 300 witnesses, they have their man in the quadruple murders in Idaho. Police Chief James Fry made it clear ... they are confident 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is the killer, and he will be extradited from Pennsylvania -- where he was arrested Friday -- to Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KXL

Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths

(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
MOSCOW, ID
Tri-City Herald

Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next

A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Federal, local authorities searching suspect's apartment on WSU Pullman campus

PULLMAN, Wash. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November. Sources told NonStop Local KHQ he is a Washington State University (WSU) doctorate student, within the criminal justice department, and was...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30

MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key

(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Moscow, Idaho residents remain resilient, on edge

(NewsNation) — There is a strong sense of pride in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which has a population of about 25,000. “I think it’s a great community. Super small. I love that every time I walk down the street I see someone I know. I love that,” Hans Winckler, a Moscow resident, said during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Wednesday.
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest

Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
MOSCOW, ID
desales.edu

12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger

On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
LEWISTON, ID

