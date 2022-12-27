Read full article on original website
Idaho Murder Suspect Captured and Charged with MurderLarry LeaseMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in PennsylvaniaEmily RoyMoscow, ID
Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in PennsylvaniaEveryday EntertainmentAlbrightsville, PA
I am Constantly Tormented for Delivering the Idaho Girls to their Deaths: The private Taxi Driver Opens upOlu'remiMoscow, ID
Suspect Arrested in Murders of Four Idaho Students Working Towards PhD in Criminal JusticeNikMoscow, ID
TMZ.com
Police Say 19,000 Tips Led Them to Arrest in Idaho Murders, Suspect Acted Alone
Moscow cops say after combing through 19,000 tips and interviewing 300 witnesses, they have their man in the quadruple murders in Idaho. Police Chief James Fry made it clear ... they are confident 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is the killer, and he will be extradited from Pennsylvania -- where he was arrested Friday -- to Idaho.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department NONSTOP GRAPHIC
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference Dec. 30 at …
Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA
Police on Friday served a search warrant at a home 10 miles from the University of Idaho crime scene, hours after a suspect was taken into custody in Pennsylvania.
Moscow murders: Police begin cleaning biohazards from King Street home
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police (MPD) will be using a private company starting Friday to begin cleaning up the crime scene to remove biohazards and other harmful substances that may be left over inside the 1122 King Street home, where four students were murdered on Nov. 13. However, the...
KXL
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
Arrest Made in Moscow Quadruple Homicide Case, Press Conference set for 1:00 p.m.
MOSCOW - An arrest has been made in the Moscow quadruple homicide case. The investigation has been ongoing since four University of Idaho students were found murdered on November 13. Fox News is reporting that Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at...
KHQ Right Now
Federal, local authorities searching suspect's apartment on WSU Pullman campus
PULLMAN, Wash. - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students in November. Sources told NonStop Local KHQ he is a Washington State University (WSU) doctorate student, within the criminal justice department, and was...
Idaho murders: King Road crime scene to be cleaned starting Friday, then turned over to property company
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and murdered on Nov. 13.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 26-30
MOSCOW, Idaho - Six weeks after four University of Idaho (UI) students were murdered less than a mile from campus, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) continues to investigate what happened. MPD has not identified a suspect or located the murder weapon, which has been determined as a fixed-blade knife. MPD...
newsnationnow.com
In Idaho DNA collection, finding a match the key
(NewsNation) — Idaho police announced they will be cleaning the house where four University of Idaho students were slain in November, which indicates they have high confidence that all DNA evidence has been collected at the scene. Could any of that DNA finally catch the killer? First, police would...
newsnationnow.com
Moscow, Idaho residents remain resilient, on edge
(NewsNation) — There is a strong sense of pride in the small college town of Moscow, Idaho, which has a population of about 25,000. “I think it’s a great community. Super small. I love that every time I walk down the street I see someone I know. I love that,” Hans Winckler, a Moscow resident, said during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Wednesday.
24-Year-Old Lewiston Man Charged with Possession of Fentanyl
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
Former coach of murdered University of Idaho student reacts to suspect’s arrest
Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students, among them Washington-raised Ethan Chapin. For six weeks now, people in his hometown of Conway have been anxiously waiting for a break in the case. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke with locals who hope Kohberger’s arrest is one step closer to justice for the Chapin family.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow police clear U of I professor accused of committing murders by TikTok user
The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has cleared a University of Idaho (UI) professor falsely accused by a TikTok user of killing four UI students in November. MPD also shared a reminder to be skeptical of information that doesn't come from an official source.
46-year-old Lewiston Man Accused of Aggravated Assault With a Knife on Christmas Eve
LEWISTON - During the early morning hours of December 24, officers with the Lewiston Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Linden Drive for the report of an aggravated assault. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, the victim reported that...
desales.edu
12/30/22: Statement on Arrest of Bryan Kohberger
On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of Bryan Kohberger in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed his graduate studies in June 2022. As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families during this difficult time.
KTVB
Celebration of life to be held in Coeur d'Alene for two University of Idaho students killed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A celebration to honor the lives of two of the students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, in Coeur d'Alene. According to a Facebook post shared by one of the victim's family members, the memorial...
Woman Facing Felony Charge After Alleged Attempt to Smuggle Marijuana Into Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - On December 19 at approximately 11:10 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white 2014 Chevy Captiva for driving without headlights on the 600 block of Bryden Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, when...
KXLY
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Clyde Ewing was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday for the murder of 31-year-old Sam Johns. According to court documents, Ewing and his son rode bikes from Clarkston to Johns’ house in Lewiston on January 8, 2021, where they entered and shot Johns in front of his family. Johns died at the scene, and Ewing rode his bike back to Clarkston.
