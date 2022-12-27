ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

kev
3d ago

Hopefully he's got a legit lawsuit in the makings......would love to see Fischers Independence Mall at the entrance.

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Top news stories of 2022

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) —As we gear up to enter 2023 over the weekend, WWAY is taking a look back on some of our biggest stories covered this year, in no particular order. Wilmington International Airport welcomed a new airline. Avelo came to Wilmington in its second year of operations, flying to destinations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, New Haven, Connecticut, Orlando, Florida, and seasonally to Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police use Jiu-Jitsu training to help deescalate situations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Police training has become a topic of debate over the past few years, but the Wilmington Police Department has found a safe way to take control of potentially dangerous situations. By learning Gracie Style Techniques, a form of jiu-jitsu, officers are learning how to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport announces Christmas tree pickup time

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you still haven’t disposed of your live Christmas tree in Southport, the city is offering to pick it up for free. On January 9th, Southport is conducting a one-time tree pickup for residents. If you would like your tree disposed of, you are...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach boating access undergoing renovations

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A three-month renovation project at the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access area is set to begin next month. According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two of the five ramps should be available for use during construction and parking will be limited. But there may be times where a full closure is necessary due to safety concerns.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion. The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local man runs backwards to help raise money

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A local man is running around Wilmington for a good cause and he’s doing it…backwards. Tracy Mccullen is running 100 miles backwards to raise money for the community boys & girls club of Wilmington. He’s looking to raise $100,000 to help the organization build the Optimism Oasis, which will include a track and field space in the Wilmington area.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

20 ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Last year, Wilmington’s events calendar was still feeling the effects of the pandemic. This year, the gloves (and the masks, mostly) are off, and the result is perhaps the most New Year’s Eve events this town has ever seen. Lots and lots to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolinians hope to score $640 million jackpot

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With no winners yet, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million. Players are eager to take advantage of a now much higher prize. Stores like Willy’s Mini Mart in Jacksonville, are seeing customers excited to try their hand at winning. Carolina Beaver said she doesn’t play much, but has big dreams for her ticket: to help her mom.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher offering educational series beginning next month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A special series is kicking off next month at Fort Fisher State Historic Site. The series begins January 7th, offering new perspectives of the Wilmington Civil War Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher. The event will feature weekly educational events at various locations...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Princess St lane closure due to emergency sewage repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The eastbound lane of Princess Street and between North Front St and North Second St will be closed starting on 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for an emergency sewer repair. The closure is expected to end until Tuesday while crews repair the damaged sewer service line.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Authorities investigating suspicious package near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC

