Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Addresses Tory Lanez Assault Trial
Rapper Pardison Fontaine who is also Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, is speaking out on her assault trial against Tory Lanez. “To any woman, especially ones of color, that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you …” Fontaine wrote on Instagram. “When you do find the courage to speak up it seems you will be ridiculed. Your credibility will be questioned, your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass. In an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public. To anyone with a sister, mother, niece or aunt, I pray for their protection. I pray for their covering. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
REVEALED: The Reason Tory Lanez’s Powerhouse Attorney Shawn Holley Is MIA From His Criminal Trial Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
Tory Lanez’s A-list attorney Shawn Holley has been noticeably missing from his criminal trial this week and RadarOnline.com has learned the reason why. Holley, one of the sought-after lawyers in Hollywood, has been by Lanez’s side since the start of his criminal case. The rapper stands accused of shooting Megan The Stallion in the feet after an afterparty in the summer of 2020. Lanez pleaded not pleaded to the charges. Holley is an important part of the defense team, and the trial date was even pushed to accommodate her busy schedule. However, Holley has not been present this week in...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Stylist Testifies, LA County DA Looking For Missing Ex-Bodyguard: Report
As we head into week two of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial, more interesting testimony is coming out on the stand. Previously we heard from the shooting victim herself, as well as her ex-best friend, Kelsey Harris. Now, other figures such as her former stylist, EJ King, have been sharing the details that they recall from that fateful night.
Vivica Fox Defends Megan Thee Stallion After Joe Budden’s Comments
Vivica Fox has issued a response to Joe Budden after he claimed not to like Megan Thee Stallion. The Soul Food actress delivered her remarks on the Fox Soul show, Cocktails with Queens. While on his self-titled podcast, Budden asserted he had personal reasons for his dislike of like the Houston rapper as Tory Lanez stands trial. “Joe Budden, if you don’t button it up and sit yo b**ch a** down,” the Set It Off actress exclaimed. “Hatin’ on that girl. Okay, y’all mad ’cause girls right now is ruling rap. It’s just driving y’all crazy that the sistas is just ruling...
Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan The Stallion
A jury has handed down its verdict in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial after deliberating for the past 48 hours. On Friday, December 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty of all three felony charges. During the final hearing of the trial, the Alone At Prom artist was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. According to Laws & Crimes journalist Meghann Cuniff, a disturbing scene went down in the courtroom involving Lanez's father and stepmother after the verdict was read.
Megan Thee Stallion Seemed ‘Like A Deer in Headlights’ When Tory Lanez Opened Fire, Her Friend Told Prosecutors in Taped Interview
In a recorded interview played for jurors, a former friend of Megan Thee Stallion clearly identified rapper Tory Lanez as the gunman who fired five rounds at the hip-hop superstar in July 2020. That friend Kelsey Nicole Harris told prosecutors in an interview recorded months earlier that she turned at...
Megan Thee Stallion recalled Tory Lanez offering her $1 million not to 'say anything' after shooting: 'I can't go to jail'
Tory Lanez has denied shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in his Los Angeles trial on assault charges.
Megan Thee Stallion Will Soon Face Tory Lanez in Court — What's Her Net Worth?
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, rose to fame at a rapid rate. While her career as a musician began building thanks to the freestyle rap videos she uploaded on social media, it was her single Hot Girl Summer that helped her become internationally known.
The backlash against Megan Thee Stallion proves she's telling truth in Tory Lanez shooting case, prosecutor says
LOS ANGELES — A California prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion would never have subjected herself to the torrent of public abuse she’s received if she wasn’t telling the truth about rapper Tory Lanez shooting her in the feet and wounding her in the summer of 2020.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: Report
Justin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg’s attorney has since confirmed that he’s currently missing. We’re one week into Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial. Already, there’s been what feels like a year’s worth of drama and chaos unfolding. Though things started out smoothly, it wasn’t long before things began to turn. Most notably, Kelsey Harris’ testimony found her suddenly forgetting several significant details regarding the shooting.
‘Going through torture’: Megan Thee Stallion testifies against Tory Lanez
Rapper takes stand in case against Canadian-born musician, emotionally recounting night when she was shot
Petition Calls For Appeal Of Tory Lanez’s Guilty Verdict In Megan Thee Stallion Trial
Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges in the Megan Thee Stallion 2020 shooting trial. For many, however, the fight is not over, as there is a petition circulating calling for an appeal to the verdict that could have the 30-year-old facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation. The campaign, hosted on Change.org, was created on Saturday (Dec. 24), one day after the trial was completed. As of publication, it has amassed over 36,000 signatures. “Tory Lanez was found Guilty of all charges and it is a true miscarriage of justice,” Yasin Toure’, the petition’s creator, wrote...
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion On A Roll: Rapper Secures 1501 Album Dispute Win After Tory Lanez Verdict
After scoring her biggest legal win yet with the Tory Lanez felony assault trial, it looks like the odds are heavily in favor of Megan Thee Stallion as she scored a small early victory on her 1501 Entertainment lawsuit. Earlier this year, the "Savage" rapper embarked on a legal battle...
Megan Thee Stallion is hoping to win another court case
Megan Thee Stallion previously filed a lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment over its definition of an album, with Megan accusing the label of trying to keep her tied into her contract. By contrast, 1501 Certified Entertainment insists that Megan’s Something For Thee Hotties compilation does not constitute an album, meaning...
musictimes.com
