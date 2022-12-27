ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Avenue reconstruction expected to begin soon following bombing

By Amelia Young
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Christmas Day marked two years since the Second Avenue bombing. Dozens of businesses and apartments along the street were destroyed, which caused some to permanently close. Others have been able to reopen in the time since.

City officials say a lot of thought and careful consideration is being put into the project. Michelle Scopel, Senior Project Manager with Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, said trying to reconstruct and reimagine new life into a historic street is no easy task, and that it's been a team effort.

“We are redoing the streetscape from Broadway all the way up to Union,” she said. “I’m a Nashville native. So, I have a lot of memories of Second Avenue.”

For the past year, a team has been reworking the design plan, which includes more pedestrian space, more outdoor dining options, and more trees. The goal is to keep the same historic character that locals and tourists know and love.

“We really want to make sure it’s a space for tourists who come — kind of a nice, gentle, easygoing space," said Scopel. "This is also a space for the locals. We want to give the locals a reason to come back here frequently, so it really matters to get it done right.”

While businesses on the south side of the street were able to quickly reopen, it took a bit longer for those right next to the destruction.

“It’s almost like a feeling of comfort knowing this side has come back to life the way it has," said Cat's Meow entertainment manager Andrea Thompson. The new karaoke bar is located inside Dick's Last Resort.

Thompson said being able to reopen in May was emotional.

“It was one of those things where you’re like, 'I can’t believe this moment is finally here; we’re finally reopening,'” Thompson said.

Next door, Studio 154 Luxury Hotel reopened a month later, in June. Director of Sales and Events Haley Boyd said their sights are set on a better future.

“We’ve actually been closed longer than we’ve been open, but it’s a good thing. We’re able to now start fresh,” Boyd said.

Thompson and Boyd are thankful for the city’s continuous help in making sure they thrive and for creating a community full of hope.

"It’s nice to see everyone kind of feeling like the normal is coming back into our lives," said Thompson.

"All these business that are here do see the potential of Second Avenue, and I think it’s going to be better than ever," said Boyd.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

