mynbc5.com

Local ice sculptors share the keys to their crafting process

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ice is a familiar sight during the winter months in the North. While it can be a headache to deal with, it can also be beautiful to look at, especially when it's turned into a work of art. Westford, Vermont's "Wicked Good Ice" has the process...
WESTFORD, VT
willistonobserver.com

Holiday Decorating Contest winners announced

This home on Southfield Drive was the winning entry in this year’s Holiday Decorating Contest, organized by the Williston Recreation and Parks Department. The home won in the Fun/Festive category in online judging by Williston residents. The home at 643 Metcalf Drive won the Traditional/Refined category and the home at 88 Holland Lane won the Multi-Family category.
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year

MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
MONKTON, VT
Addison Independent

Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles

A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
FERRISBURGH, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout

Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT

