mynbc5.com
Local ice sculptors share the keys to their crafting process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ice is a familiar sight during the winter months in the North. While it can be a headache to deal with, it can also be beautiful to look at, especially when it's turned into a work of art. Westford, Vermont's "Wicked Good Ice" has the process...
WCAX
Food drive in need of specific items before final day on Saturday
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday drive that started about two months ago ends on Saturday and organizers say they still need a few more items. Food Drive Plus organizer Louis Godin says the drive could use some more diapers, laundry detergent, toilet paper and personal hygiene products. The...
willistonobserver.com
Holiday Decorating Contest winners announced
This home on Southfield Drive was the winning entry in this year’s Holiday Decorating Contest, organized by the Williston Recreation and Parks Department. The home won in the Fun/Festive category in online judging by Williston residents. The home at 643 Metcalf Drive won the Traditional/Refined category and the home at 88 Holland Lane won the Multi-Family category.
mynbc5.com
Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
mynbc5.com
Local bars and restaurants get ready to ring in the New Year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Bars and restaurants are getting ready to ring in the new year with a big night out. And for some bars in Burlington, the party has already started as they look forward to the main event. "We set off a bunch of confetti, and it gets...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
Addison Independent
Ferrisburgh to buy church as congregation dwindles
A bittersweet ceremony held on Dec. 17 at the Ferrisburgh Center Methodist Church was a prelude for the planned transfer of the Route 7 church property to the town of Ferrisburgh. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to...
Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72
Ransom was particularly known for playing the bass, especially his 1966 Fender Jazz Bass, to the point where the blue coating was stripped off to reveal a wooden and white undercoat and an indent formed from use. Read the story on VTDigger here: Musician and early childhood educator Mark Ransom dies at 72.
whdh.com
Vermont animal sanctuary recovering from violent storm that damaged property
MIDDLEBURY, Vermont (WPTZ) — Days after violent wind gusts damaged property and knocked down trees across Vermont, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Addison County is in recovery mode. Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury is home to animals including a blind goat and a cow with dwarfism. At the...
miltonindependent.com
GALLERY: These are the 5 most expensive homes purchased in Milton in 2022
In 2022, 104 homes sold in Milton compared to 209 last year. The average home value in the town increased from $243,817 to $285,838. Here are the five most expensive homes purchased in Milton this year. 5. 260 Poor Farm Road. This home sold for $662,000 on June 16, 2022....
WCAX
Key delivery has Burlington homeless pod community closer to completion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirty homeless people are a step closer to having a warm safe shelter in Burlington. The city’s pod community got a boost on Thursday with the delivery of a building critical for the low-barrier shelter on Elmwood Avenue to open. Two trailers were delivered. They’re...
mychamplainvalley.com
Young woman is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout
Winooski, VT – A young lady has made a big achievement that only two other women have ever achieved in the state. 18-year-old Morgan Jones is Vermont’s third ever ranked Eagle Scout, and Winooski’s first. Jones, a senior at Milton High School, was inspired when her brother...
Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth
A 3-year-old Shetland sheepdog died last week after getting caught in what’s called a body-gripping trap off a wooded trail. State authorities are investigating. Read the story on VTDigger here: Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth.
The Magnificent 14: Must See, Must Do, December 28-January 10
Kitties compete for the coveted title at Vermont Fancy Felines' Cat Show, presented at DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington. Over 30 breeds enter the judging ring in a nail-biting (or couch-scratching) tournament, and audiences of all ages enjoy a cat parade and vendors' market. Smack-Dab in the Fiddle. Thursday 29.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Colchester Sun
Essex Middle School physical education teacher Matt Bristol honored with teaching award
EWSD — Matt Bristol, a physical education teacher at Essex Middle School has been named a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four winners at the middle school level. The SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year is a top honor for educators...
newportdispatch.com
Teen involved in crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 16-year-old driver from Danville was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. The crash took place on I-91 north at around 7:50 a.m. According to the report he was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion when he exited the west side of the road and hit a rock embankment.
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile driver caught videoing himself excessively speeding through South Hero
SOUTH HERO — A 16-year-old from Grand Isle was cited following an incident in South Hero on Friday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 94 miles-per-hour in a 40 miles-per-hour zone. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the juvenile driver. Police say...
This Place in History: Blockhouse Point
It's now long gone, but there was a British intelligence installation in North Hero during and after the Revolutionary War.
