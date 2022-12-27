MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.

