Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Paul McCartney Secret: Here's How The Beatles Member Created The Wings Band Name
Paul McCartney, after The Beatles members called it quits, tried his luck as a soloist - but failed. The Beatles members moved on without each other after the end of The Beatles stint. George Harrison formed The Traveling Wilburys; John Lennon created Plastic Ono Band. For Paul McCartney's part, he...
Soulja Boy Career Over? Hip-Hop Fans Thinks So After Slamming NBA YoungBoy's New Movement
Soulja Boy brought himself into the public eye for the wrong reasons. Soulja Boy, whose actual name is DeAndre Cortez Way, criticized NBA YoungBoy for starting the "no more violence" movement on Instagram. On the "Right Foot Creep" singer's since-deleted Instagram post last month emphasizing the need of eliminating violence,...
Top 7 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023: Cardi B, Paramore, Metallica, Rihanna, and MORE!
2022 was a big year for music. Audiences enjoyed the release of several albums that will go down in history as one of the bests. This year's album releases saw Harry Style's "Harry's House," Taylor Swift's "Midnights," SZA's "SOS," and Kenrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers." But 2023...
Mariah Carey Cutting Nick Cannon Off From Their Kids' Lives Because They Already Have A 2nd Dad?
Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, joined her and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka for another Christmas celebration. These children are shared by her and her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Bryan's role as Moroccan and Monroe's father, however, was instantly questioned because Nick has 9 other kidsand missed the holidays with...
50 Cent NOT Releasing New Album Yet; Rapper Explains Why
50 Cent made it clear he would not release a new album anytime soon. After the release of his studio album "Animal Ambition" in 2014, 50 Cent has not released new music to fans. Instead, he has been starring in more TV shows and films as his empire as an actor expands.
Pop Smoke Mural: Netizens Had Mixed Reactions ‘Y’all Are Mad Childish like WTF!’
Fans were vexed when they found out that a mural of Pop Smoke in Canarsie, Brooklyn was vandalized, but thankfully the late rapper's face in the mural wasn't touched. According to HipHopDX, the phrase "Woo K" was spraypainted next to Pop Smoke's portrait, which might stand for "Woo Killer." A...
Meek Mill Shares The Holiday Spirit By Freeing 20 Incarcerated Women For The Holidays
Christmas Time is an especially difficult holiday to be apart from one's family. Like Thanksgiving, Christmas is a holiday that many expect to be at home, eating dinner, opening presents, and spending the winter time with their loved ones. For those who are in jail, that possibility might be a...
SZA Confirms ‘SOS’ Will Be a Visual Album: More Music Videos Coming Soon?
Fans can't get enough of SZA's treat as she released "S.O.S." earlier this month and it appears that the singer will drop more surprises in the future as she confirmed one crucial piece of information that's been making rounds on the internet. Many supporters wish the R&B star to release...
Where Is Theophilus London? Rapper Missing Since July, Family Files Report
Theophilus London's family formally filed a missing person report after months of not seeing the rapper since July. London's family released a statement to several news outlets, including Billboard, confirming that they traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday. They reportedly tried to "piece together his whereabouts" before filing a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Paris Hilton ‘Stars Are Blind’ 2022 Version With New Vocals + More Music in 2023
Paris Hilton is bringing the 2000s back this 2023 as she recently re-released one of her most iconic songs of all time with a brand new twist and fresh vocals. According to Rolling Stone, the Hilton heiress dropped the song "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," a re-released version of her hit 2006 single which took the world by storm at the time of its original release.
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans
A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Megan Thee Stallion On A Roll: Rapper Secures 1501 Album Dispute Win After Tory Lanez Verdict
After scoring her biggest legal win yet with the Tory Lanez felony assault trial, it looks like the odds are heavily in favor of Megan Thee Stallion as she scored a small early victory on her 1501 Entertainment lawsuit. Earlier this year, the "Savage" rapper embarked on a legal battle...
Tobias Johnson Dead: Up-and-Coming Rapper Died Under Sony's Watch, Mom Suing
New court documents reveal that the mother of a rising North Carolina rapper has filed a wrongful death action against Sony Music, alleging that the corporation permitted her son to die of a heroin overdose just four days after his 17th birthday. Tobias Johnson, also known as "SauxePaxk TB," was...
Mariah Carey's Most Controversial Song 'All I Want for Christmas' Breaks Record: 'I'm Jumping Up and Down!'
Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" is a crowd favorite. It's in every playlist and is currently reigning over the music charts, and thanks to all the streams, she just reached a career milestone!. In a recent Billboard charts update, the singer's iconic Christmas song reigned over the Billboard...
Drake's Rap Lyrics During Teenage Days Being Sold for Whopping Amount — Price Here
Even after decades have passed, Drake's songs before he rose to fame still have jaw-dropping values. A news outlet published a report on Wednesday confirming that Moments In Time would hold an auction to sell the handwritten lyrics Drake wrote when he was a teenager. It added that the rapper made the song while working at his uncle's furniture factory in Memphis.
Nile Rodgers Resigning From Music Career After Surviving Two Cancers at 70?
Nile Rodgers revealed he "feels like a million bucks" while discussing his legendary music career. The 70-year-old musician is a Grammy-winning songwriter, producer, and artist who has collaborated with Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna, and Daft Punk, among others. Recently, he worked with Beyoncé on her hit single "Cuff It."...
Lil Nas X Looks Like THIS NBA Star? Singer Made Fun of After Revealing New Hairstyle
Lil Nas X will be celebrating the New Year with a brand new hairstyle as he shared photos of his fresh locks, but many fans reacted in a humorous way as they remind him of a certain star athlete; who could this be?. Taking to his official Twitter account, the...
Kanye West's Twin Daughters? North West Dresses Chicago Up as Herself [Watch]
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, is a rising star in her own right and looks like she wants her little sister, Chicago, to follow in her footsteps. The most recent TikTok trend has seen millions of family members transformed into other family members, and it looks like the trend has finally reached the Kardashian-West doorstep.
