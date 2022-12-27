ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
musictimes.com

Paul McCartney Secret: Here's How The Beatles Member Created The Wings Band Name

Paul McCartney, after The Beatles members called it quits, tried his luck as a soloist - but failed. The Beatles members moved on without each other after the end of The Beatles stint. George Harrison formed The Traveling Wilburys; John Lennon created Plastic Ono Band. For Paul McCartney's part, he...
musictimes.com

50 Cent NOT Releasing New Album Yet; Rapper Explains Why

50 Cent made it clear he would not release a new album anytime soon. After the release of his studio album "Animal Ambition" in 2014, 50 Cent has not released new music to fans. Instead, he has been starring in more TV shows and films as his empire as an actor expands.
musictimes.com

Where Is Theophilus London? Rapper Missing Since July, Family Files Report

Theophilus London's family formally filed a missing person report after months of not seeing the rapper since July. London's family released a statement to several news outlets, including Billboard, confirming that they traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday. They reportedly tried to "piece together his whereabouts" before filing a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Paris Hilton ‘Stars Are Blind’ 2022 Version With New Vocals + More Music in 2023

Paris Hilton is bringing the 2000s back this 2023 as she recently re-released one of her most iconic songs of all time with a brand new twist and fresh vocals. According to Rolling Stone, the Hilton heiress dropped the song "Stars Are Blind (Paris' Version)," a re-released version of her hit 2006 single which took the world by storm at the time of its original release.
musictimes.com

Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans

A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
musictimes.com

Drake's Rap Lyrics During Teenage Days Being Sold for Whopping Amount — Price Here

Even after decades have passed, Drake's songs before he rose to fame still have jaw-dropping values. A news outlet published a report on Wednesday confirming that Moments In Time would hold an auction to sell the handwritten lyrics Drake wrote when he was a teenager. It added that the rapper made the song while working at his uncle's furniture factory in Memphis.
musictimes.com

Nile Rodgers Resigning From Music Career After Surviving Two Cancers at 70?

Nile Rodgers revealed he "feels like a million bucks" while discussing his legendary music career. The 70-year-old musician is a Grammy-winning songwriter, producer, and artist who has collaborated with Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna, and Daft Punk, among others. Recently, he worked with Beyoncé on her hit single "Cuff It."...
musictimes.com

Kanye West's Twin Daughters? North West Dresses Chicago Up as Herself [Watch]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, is a rising star in her own right and looks like she wants her little sister, Chicago, to follow in her footsteps. The most recent TikTok trend has seen millions of family members transformed into other family members, and it looks like the trend has finally reached the Kardashian-West doorstep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy