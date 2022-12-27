Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Stumbling Treasury Rally Clouds Bond Market Outlook for 2023
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government bond investors hurting after the biggest annual decline in the history of the asset class are riding out yet another selloff, as worries over persistent inflation cloud the prospects for an expected 2023 rebound. Heavyweights such as Amundi, Vanguard and BlackRock turned bullish on...
CoinDesk
Why DAOs Need to Adopt a 2-Treasury System
The rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem has been driven by advancements in Ethereum scaling systems and the emergence of high-performance layer 1 blockchains. This has led to increased adoption of crypto technologies across the board – from internet startups to large enterprise companies. However, the current model of...
TechCrunch
What to look for in a term sheet as a first-time founder
Earlier this week, we featured the first part of that conversation with James Norman of Black Operator Ventures, Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon of AllRaise and Kevin Liu of both Techstars and Uncharted Ventures. In part two, the investors cover more specifics about what to ask for in a term sheet and...
Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond
As 2022 draws to a close, the cryptocurrency market is under great scrutiny. From the crypto winter of 2021 that saw Bitcoin lose almost a third of its value and other cryptocurrencies follow suit to security issues with crypto exchanges, bridges, and web 3.0 apps, and of course, FTX’s dramatic failure, it’s almost impossible to disbelieve tales of gloom. However, looking at the forecasts for 2023, it appears the market may rebound, and now may even be an ideal moment to invest.
TechCrunch
The best TechCrunch+ investor surveys of 2022
So when we thought about the best ways to find out what’s happening in a particular sector, we figured why not get it straight from the horse’s mouth — the investors?. At TechCrunch+, we see investor surveys as a way to dig deep and put together a snapshot of a sector that founders and investors can use to understand their market. We ran 30 surveys this year, and the feedback we’ve received has certainly helped us improve our game and widen our scope.
TechCrunch
India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency
India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
Domestic demand drives growth in Russian factory activity in Dec -PMI
MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Domestic demand more than made up for falling export sales to drive growth in Russian manufacturing in December, a survey showed on Thursday, leading to the fastest monthly rise in job creation in the sector in over 21 years.
The Jewish Press
Singularity Capital VC Fund to Increase Israel Investments
Despite the tech slowdown, Arizona-based venture capital fund Singularity Capital will increase its investments in Israel. According to Globes, this new development was revealed during a recent visit to the Jewish state by Singularity’s managing partner Sudeep Mishra. “The visit to Israel has been enlightening for me and the...
US News and World Report
Zenseact Becomes Fully Owned Subsidiary of Volvo Cars
(Reuters) -Sweden-based Volvo Car AB said on Saturday it had taken 100% ownership of its autonomous driving (AD) software development subsidiary Zenseact. Volvo Cars acquired 13.5% of shares in Zenseact from ECARX, which made the AD software company a fully owned subsidiary of the Swedish automaker. Zenseact will continue to remain and operate as a standalone company, Volvo Cars said.
US News and World Report
Russia Outlines Plan for 'Unfriendly' Investors to Sell up at Half-Price
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling stakes in Russian assets may have to do so at half-price or less, the finance ministry said on Friday, with the Russian budget potentially taking a 10% cut of any transaction. Since Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in February, many...
Xrp Classic Promotes Eco-friendly Regenerative Finance Using Blockchain
DUBAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2022-- Created as a carbon-free, eco-friendly regenerative finance (ReFi) blockchain, Xrp Classic has completed its Fair Launch in December 2022. Xrp Classic was successfully listed on Coinsbit within 48 hours of the launch, and then on P2PB2B cryptocurrency exchange platform in the days that followed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221228005243/en/ Xrp Classic promotes eco-friendly regenerative finance using blockchain (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Supreme Dollar Rules the Roost in Gold Market
(Reuters) - Gold is poised to fall for the second year running in 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve fuelled a dollar rally that challenged the precious metal's role as a safe place to park assets. The Fed's fight against inflation is expected to dictate sentiment...
BC Partners to acquire account-based marketing firm Madison Logic
NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Madison Logic, a provider of business-to-business digital marketing services.
