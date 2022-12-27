ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

wspa.com

Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport

Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022

The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

2022 City of Greenville rewind

For many in the city, both young and old alike, the opening of Unity Park, a project decades in the making, was the biggest story in 2022. But that’s just the start of the story. With the park’s Thomas and Vivian Wong Honor Tower now on the horizon, it was a year when long-held plans finally came to fruition. The city also improved traffic, grappled with development in the village of West Greenville and made affordable housing a higher priority.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
GREER, SC

