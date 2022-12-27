Read full article on original website
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
wspa.com
Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport
Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
Renters for house fire in Laurens County say it was accidental
7NEWS has been following a house fire in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
'How are we supposed to survive like this?': Upstate apartment residents without water since before Christmas
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Some residents at an apartment complex in Greenwood say they have been without water since before Christmas. The issue now has the attention of city officials. For Jamica Higgins, Thursday marked one week without running water. She's been using plastic water jugs in her unit at...
More residential fires reek havoc on the Upstate
Three more residential fires have occurred in the Upstate, as the cold weather has brought an uptick in the number of blazes, the area has seen in recent days.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
Upstate business decimated by fire
Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
Shots fired into home leaves one dead in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a shooting left one person dead on Friday night.
FOX Carolina
One killed in Anderson County shooting
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. One killed in Anderson County...
WYFF4.com
Restoration process begins after more than 38k left without water in southern Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Parts of the city of Asheville and some surrounding areas south of the city have been experiencing a water outage. The city addressed updates on the ongoing outage during two separate press conferences on Wednesday. “I think this is an unprecedented event that we’re seeing in...
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
Damage from cold weather: As a renter, who’s responsible for repairs?
Many of the Upstate residents that are dealing with bursting water pipes and no water are experiencing this for the first time and are unsure of what to do.
greenvillejournal.com
2022 City of Greenville rewind
For many in the city, both young and old alike, the opening of Unity Park, a project decades in the making, was the biggest story in 2022. But that’s just the start of the story. With the park’s Thomas and Vivian Wong Honor Tower now on the horizon, it was a year when long-held plans finally came to fruition. The city also improved traffic, grappled with development in the village of West Greenville and made affordable housing a higher priority.
Laurens Co. home destroyed by fire Christmas night
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire on Christmas night has destroyed a home in Laurens County. The owner of the home said that people were renting it from him for about three months. He said the fire destroyed everything. Billy Leopard said he’s lived in the area for decades. “I remember when the house […]
Man arrested for arson following Spartanburg Co. apartment fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested after an apartment fire in Boiling Springs. According to investigators, Taqii Henderson has been arrested for arson. Henderson’s criminal history shows he previously was arrested in January 2022 for arson and pled guilty in court. The Boiling Springs Fire […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville woman says if she didn’t know CPR her husband wouldn’t be alive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a crisp spring evening in April. Jay Kirkman and his wife, Mindy, were heading out to dinner in downtown Greenville. Everything appeared as normal. “We met up with our friend Phillip and his wife,” Jay Kirkman said. “We were early and so I...
FOX Carolina
Chief: Business a 'total loss' after early morning fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boiling Springs Fire responded to a business fire in Greer early Friday morning. Chief Graham with Boiling Springs Fire said crews arrived to Upstate Tool & Metal Works on Dry Pocket Road around 4:40 a.m. and took40 minutes to get the fire under control. Witnesses...
