ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Climate change and bomb cyclones: What do we know?

By Ben Santer, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAFkq_0jvzaCty00

In the United States, December 2022 will be a memorable holiday season. The holiday of the “bomb cyclone” — a massive winter storm that has so far affected over 200 million Americans . It disrupted travel with at least 3,000 canceled flights, caused widespread power outages and plunged much of the country into dangerously cold conditions.

The brutal conditions brought to life the words of the poet Christina Rossetti :

“In the bleak mid-winter
Frosty wind made moan
Earth stood hard as iron,
Water like a stone”

Inevitably, there will be politicians who use events like winter storms to argue that global warming is not happening. Remember Sen. James Inhofe’s (R-Okla.) infamous snowball on the floor of the U.S. Senate? In the worldview of such politicians, a severe winter storm proves conclusively that humans do not cause planetary warming.

This worldview is wrong. Dangerously wrong. Falsely equating a ball of frozen water to “disproof” of global warming is a snowball of ignorance — a snowball that can grow inexorably, accreting conspiracy theories, influencing millions. Such scientific ignorance is every bit as harmful to U.S. citizens as the deep-freeze conditions of the December 2022 bomb cyclone.

It’s just as dangerous to claim perfect understanding — to assert that climate scientists fully understand the links between global warming and the frequency and intensity of bomb cyclones. I wish that were the case. It isn’t. Understanding those complex links is work that is still at the cutting edge of climate science.

So, what do climate scientists know with confidence about possible interactions between the changing climate and the behavior of severe winter storms?

In “As you Like It,” Shakespeare wrote this memorable line:

All the world’s a stage , and all the men and women merely players .”

That’s an apt metaphor here. Climate is the grand planetary stage on which all weather plays out. The weather includes the storms, floods, droughts, heat waves and bomb cyclones — all are players on the climate stage.

This stage is gradually changing. Human activities have altered Earth’s climate , warming global-average surface temperature by nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past 150 years. A couple of degrees of warming might not sound like a big deal — but it is a big deal in the context of natural temperature changes over millennia .

While global-average surface temperature is a valuable number to track, the geographical patterns of climate change are of even more interest to someone like me. I study these patterns with colleagues around the world. Patterns have power. They help us to identify distinctive human “fingerprints” embedded in the noise of natural climate variability. Human fingerprints are ubiquitous. They are in the ocean , on land , in the atmosphere and in the changing seasons .

In thinking about global warming and bomb cyclones, one major question is how global warming affects Earth’s atmospheric circulation patterns. Circulation patterns are a key influence on extreme weather events. Some of the human fingerprints that climate scientists have identified — like changes in surface pressure patterns — are directly linked to changes in atmospheric circulation patterns.

Other evidence for atmospheric circulation changes is more indirect. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Arctic has warmed by four times the global average , reducing the temperature gradient between the warmer tropics and cooler Arctic. The strength of this temperature gradient influences atmospheric circulation patterns, and perhaps even the “waviness” of the jet stream . In turn, the meanderings of the jet stream can affect the southward transport of cold Arctic air masses in winter.

The wintertime meeting of such frigid Arctic air with warm, moist air is one of the ingredients of a bomb cyclone. We know with confidence that human-caused warming is moistening Earth’s atmosphere , thus changing a component of the bomb. Experimenting with bomb components is unwise .

Let’s get back to our theater metaphor. We have some bad weather actors on the climate stage. Actors like droughts, heat waves, floods and bomb cyclones, which can cause great harm. By burning fossil fuels and increasing levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, we’ve changed key features of the climate stage: the lighting; the height; the tilt of the floor. The idea that the weather actors would be blissfully unaware of these stage changes is not credible. The actors are changing their old lines. Behaving differently.

Going forward, we need to better understand links between human-caused climate change and the “bad weather actors” mentioned above. Some of this work already exists — but much more remains to be done.

Ultimately, our collective decisions will affect the climate stage, the weather actors on it and whether the unfolding play is a tragedy of the commons or has a better conclusion. We all get to write the ending.

Ben Santer is a climate scientist, a visiting researcher at UCLA’s Joint Institute for Regional Earth System Science and Engineering, as well as a John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur fellow. He was the lead author of Chapter 8 of the 1995 report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and has been a contributor to all six IPCC reports.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

Related
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Jason Morton

Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga

Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.
science.org

Mysterious ancient humans may have given people of Papua New Guinea an immune advantage

When modern humans first migrated from Africa to the tropical islands of the southwest Pacific, they encountered unfamiliar people and new pathogens. But their immune systems may have picked up some survival tricks when they mated with the locals—the mysterious Denisovans who gave them immune gene variants that might have protected the newcomers’ offspring from local diseases. Some of these variants still persist in the genomes of people living in Papua New Guinea today, according to a new study.
The Crawfish Boxes

Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells the Truth

After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean

After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
Ars Technica

The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad

Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
The Independent

Study decodes ‘unexpected danger’ that lurked under ancient Mayan cities

Ancient Maya cities were contaminated with “dangerous” levels of mercury that may have posed a health hazard to the people living in the mesoamerican civilisation, according to new research.The review of studies, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, found the “unexpected danger” of mercury pollution beneath the soil surface of cities of the ancient Maya in Mesoamerica likely caused due to the frequent use of mercury and mercury-containing products by the people of this time between 250 and 1100 CE.“Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain, until...
The Hill

The Hill

833K+
Followers
92K+
Post
591M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy