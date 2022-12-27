Read full article on original website
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
The Iowa River sample results from State Hygienic Laboratory taken by the City of Iowa City Water Division in response to the C6-Zero facility explosion in Marengo on December 8th show no reportable detection of contaminants. The analyses performed by the Lab are for compounds associated with petroleum products such...
Report: Hamburg Inn #2 to close “indefinitely” next week
A report says Hamburg Inn #2 will close “indefinitely” next week. That’s according to Iowa’s News Now, which reports the longtime Iowa City restaurant will close on January 8th. The report says an assistant manager confirmed the closing, but did not give a reason. Hamburg Inn...
Area/Regional Scoreboard from Wednesday (12-28)
East Dubuque 61, Annawan 45 at State Farm Classic in Bloomington. Pecatonica 75, Galena 48 (at Eastland Holiday Tourney) Galena 59, Black Hawk 39 (at Belmont Holiday Jamboree) Lormira 48, Fennimore 37 (Dodgeville Holiday Classic) Shullsburg 47, Bangor 46 (Stratford Holiday Tourney) COLLEGE. Men’s Basketball. Dubuque lost to Franklin...
Iowa uses two pick sixes and efficient work by newcomer QB Labas to win Music City Bowl
The Iowa Hawkeyes rode two second-quarter pick sixes and the first ever touchdown pass in Joe Labas’ college career to a 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Labas, who was forced into the starting role by a season-ending injury to Spencer Petras and the departure of his backup Alex Padilla, threw a second-quarter 15 yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey to start the scoring.
