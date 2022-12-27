The Iowa Hawkeyes rode two second-quarter pick sixes and the first ever touchdown pass in Joe Labas’ college career to a 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Labas, who was forced into the starting role by a season-ending injury to Spencer Petras and the departure of his backup Alex Padilla, threw a second-quarter 15 yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey to start the scoring.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO