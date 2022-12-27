Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting East Chico Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - An early morning power outage in Chico left thousands without power Friday morning. The power outage started just after 1 a.m. Friday. The outage was affecting nearly 3,000 customers east of Highway 99, near Vallombrosa Avenue, East 8th Street, Highway 32 and Forest Avenue. By 5 a.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Road closures and preparation for rain and flooding in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Roads closed and property owners prepared for the heavy rain and flooding that hit Butte County. In Oroville, Central House Road was closed Friday between Highway 70 and Lone Tree Road. The public information officer for Oroville CHP, Officer Haskins, said drivers who don't follow street signs can get a ticket.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding causes several road closures, residents prepare ahead of the weekend
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - As the rain keeps falling over much of the community flooding is becoming more of a concern. Several residents in Glenn County are preparing ahead of the weekend. The County is providing sandbags to everyone for free. There are several locations people can head for them....
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporters car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 200 PG&E customers in Manton area Friday
MANTON, Calif. 8:17 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 213 PG&E customers in the Manton area, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 6:05 a.m. Power was restored shortly after 8 p.m. PG&E says that crews are on-site “working to...
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is back
Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man charged with shooting into downstairs neighbor's apartment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was in court on Thursday and was charged with firing his shotgun into an apartment in Chico on Monday, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 28-year-old Luke Kitchel was charged with three counts of firing his shotgun into an...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
krcrtv.com
Suspect in shooting and standoff at Chico apartments appears in court on Thursday
CHICO, Calif. — A man involved in a shooting and standoff at an apartment complex in Chico earlier this week appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple charges of firing into an inhabited dwelling. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday this week, Dec. 26, at...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors of Darren Pirtle express safety concerns despite sentencing
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now has been following new developments with the Chico man who stole his dead roommate's checks and lived with the body for four years. Neighbors are still shaken up from this crime. “I’m probably not going to sleep soundly until I move away," said single...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
actionnewsnow.com
TCSO is looking for 2 suspects involved in a shooting in Rancho Tehama Monday morning
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who could be involved with a shooting that happened on Monday at around 11:24 a.m. in Rancho Tehama in the 17000 block of Muledeer Drive. Deputies say that when they arrived on scene and found...
Plumas County News
Rock slide in Canyon; but open with one-way traffic control UPDATE-now closed
UPDATE: Highway 70 is now closed from Pulga to the Greenville Wye due to more rockslides and flooding. Caltrans is reporting that there is rockslide on Highway 70, approximately 2 miles west of the Butte/Plumas County Line this afternoon, Dec. 30. One-way traffic control is in effect.
