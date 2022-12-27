SYRACUSE – Lennon Campbell, 18 months, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 1, 2021, in Warsaw to Cody and Kayla Evett Campbell. Lennon is survived by her parents; two sisters, Riley and Rowen; one brother, Grayson; maternal grandparents, Darlene (Matt) Craycraft, of Cromwell; and Jeff Evett, of North Webster; paternal grandparents, Randy and Melisa Campbell, of Roanoke. Also surviving are many aunts and uncles, all of whom loved her very much and will all cherish the memories she leaves behind.

