The Salvation Army Falls Short Of 2022 Bell Ringing Goal
The Salvation Army announced that is has fallen a little short of its $79,000 goal for bell ringing in Kosciusko and Whitley counties for 2022. The total collected was $75,717.29 with the balance short of $3,282.71. “We lost two days of Bell Ringing in both counties due to the cold...
Patsy Ann Brallier
Patsy Ann Wilson Brallier died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody Retirement community in North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in rural Claypool to Paul Wilson and Maggie Rudy Jamison Wilson. Patsy graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949. On July 2, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Ferrel R. Brallier, who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Richard, James and Philip Wilson.
Michael E. Barnett
Michael E. Barnett, 78, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born in Muncie on June 20, 1944, the son of the late Glenn M. and Ruth Leifheit Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
David Lewis Dady Sr.
ARGOS – David Lewis Dady Sr., 71, of Argos, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Ind. 10, Argos, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. On July 24, 1951, in Flint, Mich., he was born to James W. Dady and...
Janet Imel
Janet Imel passed away Dec. 26, 2022, in Warsaw. Janet was born on March 23, 1947, in Portland, Ind., to Virgil and Mignon Windmiller. On March 26, 1971, she married Donald Imel in Pensacola, Fla., who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2022. Surviving are her son, Shawn Imel;...
Linda Creamer
Linda Creamer, 76, of Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris Long Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va.; he survives.
Tragedy, Business Ventures Highlight ‘22 Year-In-Review
2022 will be remembered for many things, including the accident that took the life of four people on Aug. 3, including Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, and the U.S. 30 accident where a semi-tractor-trailer hit an Illinois bus carrying a high school hockey team. It wasn’t all bad news though as several...
New Food Service Provider At Lutheran Will Retain Most Current Employees
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital will be changing food service providers in January. Due to the change, the current vendor is laying off employees. Morrison Healthcare and members of Compass Group North America will layoff 126 employees at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital and Warsaw’s Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. “A new food...
Bonnie Lou Smith
NORTH MANCHESTER – Bonnie Lou Rice Smith, 68, North Manchester, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was born to Allen D. and Doris Jane Hatton Rice on Sept. 5, 1954, in Huntington. Family and friends may call Thursday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to...
Sharon L. Line
SYRACUSE – Sharon L. Line, 87, a longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born in Leesburg on May 12, 1935, to Herbert F. and Martha A. Jefferies Metge. She married Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he died in January 2012.
Rosemarie Long
Rosemarie Long, 91, Syracuse, died Dec. 29, 2022, at Lutheran Life Villages of Kendallville. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services- Owen Chapel of Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Suit Filed Against Warsaw, 2 Officers
Three members of a Syracuse family have filed a lawsuit against the city of Warsaw, Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker and Warsaw Police Department Capt. Paul Heaton claiming a violation of civil rights. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory. “In response to the civil complaint...
Infant Campbell
SYRACUSE – Lennon Campbell, 18 months, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 1, 2021, in Warsaw to Cody and Kayla Evett Campbell. Lennon is survived by her parents; two sisters, Riley and Rowen; one brother, Grayson; maternal grandparents, Darlene (Matt) Craycraft, of Cromwell; and Jeff Evett, of North Webster; paternal grandparents, Randy and Melisa Campbell, of Roanoke. Also surviving are many aunts and uncles, all of whom loved her very much and will all cherish the memories she leaves behind.
Michelle June Witmer Neal
NORTH MANCHESTER – Michelle June Witmer Neal, 34, North Manchester, died Dec. 26, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Michelle was born on June 7, 1988, in Elkhart, to Stan and Nelda Witmer. Family and friends may call Friday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 8 p.m. at West...
Winona Couple To Celebrate 70 Years Of Marriage Sunday
WINONA LAKE – Dick and Reva Anderson attribute communication and their faith in God as contributing factors as to why their marriage has lasted as long as it has, as they will celebrate their 70th anniversary Sunday. They were married Jan. 1, 1953. Dick said in Indiana, when farmers...
Public Occurrences 12.31.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:35 a.m. Thursday - Jeffrey Allen Logan, 53, South Bend, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 1:31 p.m. Thursday - Spring Flower Bubb, 46, Wabash, arrested on two charges of felony failure...
Derek M. Kaser
AKRON – Derek M. Kaser, 30, rural Claypool, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence. Derek was born on May 1, 1992, in Columbia City, to Mike and Johna Kaser. The memorial funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron, with Pastor Jeff Sumner officiating.
Public Occurrences 12.29.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:38 p.m. Tuesday - Kevin Mitchell Irwin, 42, Tippecanoe, arrested for misdemeanor probation violation. NO bond set. 4:11 p.m. Tuesday - Antonio Fredrick Kelly, 40, Fort Wayne, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $600. 4:17...
No Injuries As Tuesday Fire Damages Home On CR 100N
There were no injuries in a Tuesday night fire in Warsaw. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory received the call at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at 3456 E.?CR 100N, Warsaw, according to Battalion Chief Mike Brubaker. When the first fire agency appeared on scene, there was smoking coming from the roof...
Zoners OK Variance; Recognize Tom Allen
A variance to allow smaller parking stalls in a vacant lot on West CR 300N was approved Wednesday by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals. Bekah Schrag, assistant city planner, said CD PS Warsaw LLC requested a variance for parking stalls that are 162 square feet instead of the required 180 square feet. CD PS Warsaw LLC must have 50 parking stalls to meet the development requirements for the Warsaw Commons Declaration of Easements, Covenants and Restrictions. The smaller-sized parking spots conform to Indiana Department of Transportation parking stall design standards, and the business will have ample parking for customers and employees, Schrag told the board. If the board were to approve the variance, CD PS Warsaw LLC will be required to conform to all other parking lot design standards.
