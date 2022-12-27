Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
New Food Service Provider At Lutheran Will Retain Most Current Employees
Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital will be changing food service providers in January. Due to the change, the current vendor is laying off employees. Morrison Healthcare and members of Compass Group North America will layoff 126 employees at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital and Warsaw’s Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. “A new food...
Times-Union Newspaper
The Salvation Army Falls Short Of 2022 Bell Ringing Goal
The Salvation Army announced that is has fallen a little short of its $79,000 goal for bell ringing in Kosciusko and Whitley counties for 2022. The total collected was $75,717.29 with the balance short of $3,282.71. “We lost two days of Bell Ringing in both counties due to the cold...
News Now Warsaw
126 face layoffs after food service vendor loses contract with Lutheran Health Network
WARSAW – A food service provider has lost its contract with Lutheran Health Network, causing the layoff of 126 people in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, News Now Warsaw has learned. The company, though, predicts many of those who lost their jobs could be hired back by the new vendor.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tragedy, Business Ventures Highlight ‘22 Year-In-Review
2022 will be remembered for many things, including the accident that took the life of four people on Aug. 3, including Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, and the U.S. 30 accident where a semi-tractor-trailer hit an Illinois bus carrying a high school hockey team. It wasn’t all bad news though as several...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Works Issues Civil Penalty
The Knox Board of Works heard an update on the 18 South Main Street fire that happened this past June. Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost informed the board the building has been demolished and all cleaned up. Knox Mayor Dennis Estok stated the owner of 18 South Main Street in Knox has ignored all orders sent by Director Pfost leading up to the clean up. Mayor Estok said this has cost the City of Knox over $14,000 for the clean up efforts.
WANE-TV
Auburn Sports Park to advance despite DeKalb county commission vote
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — At Thursday’s meeting, the DeKalb Economic Development Commission voted against Tax Increment Financing, or TIF money, earmarked for the development of the proposed Auburn Sports Park. The group trying to transform the old Auburn Auction Park near CR11 and Interstate 69 had said this...
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded to the complaints about heat at Vannoni Living Center. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center," the Mishawaka Housing Authority said.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casinos hotel, spa job fair at University Park Mall January 3-4
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Four Winds Casinos is hosting a job fair on January 3 and 4 to fill open positions for Four Winds South Bend's upcoming hotel and spa expansion. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days inside the old Bar Louie restaurant, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Suit Filed Against Warsaw, 2 Officers
Three members of a Syracuse family have filed a lawsuit against the city of Warsaw, Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker and Warsaw Police Department Capt. Paul Heaton claiming a violation of civil rights. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory. “In response to the civil complaint...
WNDU
‘Round Barn Restaurant & Pub’ eyes location at Grace United Methodist in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans call for a new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub to open in the City of Niles!. The deal relies on the successful rezoning of the restaurant’s chosen site. That chosen site in Niles is, in fact, not a barn! Rather, it is the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant Street.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.31.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:35 a.m. Thursday - Jeffrey Allen Logan, 53, South Bend, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 1:31 p.m. Thursday - Spring Flower Bubb, 46, Wabash, arrested on two charges of felony failure...
Times-Union Newspaper
Winona Couple To Celebrate 70 Years Of Marriage Sunday
WINONA LAKE – Dick and Reva Anderson attribute communication and their faith in God as contributing factors as to why their marriage has lasted as long as it has, as they will celebrate their 70th anniversary Sunday. They were married Jan. 1, 1953. Dick said in Indiana, when farmers...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bonnie Lou Smith
NORTH MANCHESTER – Bonnie Lou Rice Smith, 68, North Manchester, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Marion General Hospital in Marion. She was born to Allen D. and Doris Jane Hatton Rice on Sept. 5, 1954, in Huntington. Family and friends may call Thursday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Zoners OK Variance; Recognize Tom Allen
A variance to allow smaller parking stalls in a vacant lot on West CR 300N was approved Wednesday by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals. Bekah Schrag, assistant city planner, said CD PS Warsaw LLC requested a variance for parking stalls that are 162 square feet instead of the required 180 square feet. CD PS Warsaw LLC must have 50 parking stalls to meet the development requirements for the Warsaw Commons Declaration of Easements, Covenants and Restrictions. The smaller-sized parking spots conform to Indiana Department of Transportation parking stall design standards, and the business will have ample parking for customers and employees, Schrag told the board. If the board were to approve the variance, CD PS Warsaw LLC will be required to conform to all other parking lot design standards.
