Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Taylor Heinicke Reacts To Being Benched For Carson Wentz
Taylor Heinicke's run as the starting quarterback of the Commanders has ended. On Wednesday, the team officially announced that Carson Wentz will start against the Browns this weekend. This wasn't a surprising decision from Ron Rivera. He benched Heinicke during last weekend's game against the 49ers. Speaking to the media...
NFL Reportedly Considering Significant Officiating Change
The push for full-time officials in the NFL is reportedly gaining traction, per ProFootballTalk. The idea behind this push is to make sure that all officials are as unbiased as possible, with not outside distractions from other professions. When/if this change happens, the league could gradually phase in the new...
Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died
Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney. Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors. At one...
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News
Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Commanders Injury Update on Chase Young, Antonio Gibson vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will look to get as many playmakers on the field as they can as they prepare for a game with major playoff implications.
Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022
There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
Home feeling, defensive fit led Dylan Gooden to Maryland signing
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Dylan Gooden, a four-star prospect in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, is excited to get to Maryland after signing with the hometown Terps a week ago, but it will be a while before he gets there. The son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Dwight "Doc"...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Maryland Coach Locksley Gets Doused in Mayo Following Bowl Win
He participated in the second-ever mayo dump at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Braves bolster bullpen, acquire Lucas Luetge in trade with Yankees
Diaz pitched in Double-A Mississippi in 2022, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.08 ERA and four saves over 49 games. Durbin split time between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season, where he hit .241 over 105 games. The Braves shouldn’t miss either too terribly, so let’s get to the prize of the deal.
