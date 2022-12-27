ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libertyville, IL

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Burglary crew that broke into several houses in Lake County, other counties identified and charged

Police have identified and charged a burglary crew, consisting of three Chicago residents, associated with burglaries at homes in Lake County and other counties, officials announced. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report of a residential burglary that occurred on November 19 in the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road in Green Oaks. Sheriff’s […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
People

Chicago Woman, 61, Arrested After She Allegedly Stabbed 15-Year-Old Girl's Dog During Walk

"I was terrified because I thought I was going to lose him," said the 15-year-old Chicago girl whose chihuahua Bebe was attacked Monday afternoon After a terrifying encounter, a Chicago chihuahua is recovering safely at home. A Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. on the 6600 block of W. Irving Park Rd in the Dunning neighborhood after allegedly stabbing the dog, who was being walked by his owner. Authorities allege she stabbed the dog, a 12-year-old chihuahua named Bebe,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old boy wounded in drive-by shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:41 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Green Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle. An occupant inside fired shots at the boy, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

