"I was terrified because I thought I was going to lose him," said the 15-year-old Chicago girl whose chihuahua Bebe was attacked Monday afternoon After a terrifying encounter, a Chicago chihuahua is recovering safely at home. A Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. on the 6600 block of W. Irving Park Rd in the Dunning neighborhood after allegedly stabbing the dog, who was being walked by his owner. Authorities allege she stabbed the dog, a 12-year-old chihuahua named Bebe,...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO