Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Tragedy, Business Ventures Highlight ‘22 Year-In-Review
2022 will be remembered for many things, including the accident that took the life of four people on Aug. 3, including Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, and the U.S. 30 accident where a semi-tractor-trailer hit an Illinois bus carrying a high school hockey team. It wasn’t all bad news though as several...
casscountyonline.com
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
WANE-TV
Auburn Sports Park to advance despite DeKalb county commission vote
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — At Thursday’s meeting, the DeKalb Economic Development Commission voted against Tax Increment Financing, or TIF money, earmarked for the development of the proposed Auburn Sports Park. The group trying to transform the old Auburn Auction Park near CR11 and Interstate 69 had said this...
Times-Union Newspaper
Suit Filed Against Warsaw, 2 Officers
Three members of a Syracuse family have filed a lawsuit against the city of Warsaw, Warsaw Police Chief Scott Whitaker and Warsaw Police Department Capt. Paul Heaton claiming a violation of civil rights. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory. “In response to the civil complaint...
WANE-TV
Landowner signs purchase agreement for site of new county jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACC) announced the landowner of the planned location for a new county jail on Meyer Road accepted and signed the purchase agreement Tuesday. With the agreement, Allen County will purchase 140 acres of land with a large existing...
Times-Union Newspaper
David Lewis Dady Sr.
ARGOS – David Lewis Dady Sr., 71, of Argos, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Ind. 10, Argos, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. On July 24, 1951, in Flint, Mich., he was born to James W. Dady and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Michael E. Barnett
Michael E. Barnett, 78, of Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born in Muncie on June 20, 1944, the son of the late Glenn M. and Ruth Leifheit Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Linda Creamer
Linda Creamer, 76, of Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris Long Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va.; he survives.
Times-Union Newspaper
Zoners OK Variance; Recognize Tom Allen
A variance to allow smaller parking stalls in a vacant lot on West CR 300N was approved Wednesday by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals. Bekah Schrag, assistant city planner, said CD PS Warsaw LLC requested a variance for parking stalls that are 162 square feet instead of the required 180 square feet. CD PS Warsaw LLC must have 50 parking stalls to meet the development requirements for the Warsaw Commons Declaration of Easements, Covenants and Restrictions. The smaller-sized parking spots conform to Indiana Department of Transportation parking stall design standards, and the business will have ample parking for customers and employees, Schrag told the board. If the board were to approve the variance, CD PS Warsaw LLC will be required to conform to all other parking lot design standards.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.31.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:35 a.m. Thursday - Jeffrey Allen Logan, 53, South Bend, arrested for felony failure to appear. No bond set. • 1:31 p.m. Thursday - Spring Flower Bubb, 46, Wabash, arrested on two charges of felony failure...
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
Times-Union Newspaper
Sharon L. Line
SYRACUSE – Sharon L. Line, 87, a longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. She was born in Leesburg on May 12, 1935, to Herbert F. and Martha A. Jefferies Metge. She married Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he died in January 2012.
Times-Union Newspaper
The Salvation Army Falls Short Of 2022 Bell Ringing Goal
The Salvation Army announced that is has fallen a little short of its $79,000 goal for bell ringing in Kosciusko and Whitley counties for 2022. The total collected was $75,717.29 with the balance short of $3,282.71. “We lost two days of Bell Ringing in both counties due to the cold...
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
14news.com
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on Sunday
(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday. The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects. The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Can Learn About Scholarships
Amy Cannon, of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, and Rhonda Graney, of Warsaw Community High School, will provide information on scholarships at the Warsaw Community Public Library. This free event will be held on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Have your questions answered, learn where to find scholarships, how to...
Times-Union Newspaper
Janet Imel
Janet Imel passed away Dec. 26, 2022, in Warsaw. Janet was born on March 23, 1947, in Portland, Ind., to Virgil and Mignon Windmiller. On March 26, 1971, she married Donald Imel in Pensacola, Fla., who preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2022. Surviving are her son, Shawn Imel;...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
Comments / 0