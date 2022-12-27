A variance to allow smaller parking stalls in a vacant lot on West CR 300N was approved Wednesday by the Warsaw Board of Zoning Appeals. Bekah Schrag, assistant city planner, said CD PS Warsaw LLC requested a variance for parking stalls that are 162 square feet instead of the required 180 square feet. CD PS Warsaw LLC must have 50 parking stalls to meet the development requirements for the Warsaw Commons Declaration of Easements, Covenants and Restrictions. The smaller-sized parking spots conform to Indiana Department of Transportation parking stall design standards, and the business will have ample parking for customers and employees, Schrag told the board. If the board were to approve the variance, CD PS Warsaw LLC will be required to conform to all other parking lot design standards.

