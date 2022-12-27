Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
North Carolina AG won't bring charges against Mark Meadows over voter registration
Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to then-President Trump, will not face voter fraud charges, according to the North Carolina attorney general.
Arizona governor’s tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
It's pretty rare for Americans to claim negative income on their taxes like the Trumps did for 4 years between 2015 and 2020
Trump's tax return was one of just 5 million with adjusted gross income of under $1 in tax year 2020.
