Rochester woman injured in shooting near N. Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a shooting near North Union Street and Weld Street in Rochester.

According to investigators, police were called to the area around 3:05 p.m. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what they said were not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have yet to determine the exact location of the shooting, but they said Tuesday evening there appeared to be no danger to the communtiy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

