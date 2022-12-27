Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA
Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Let’s Fly: LaMelo Ball Is Back And Delivering Jolt To Hornets’ Offense
It’s safe to say the injury report has not been kind to the Charlotte Hornets through the opening two months of the season, although for now, there does seem to be a brightening light at the end of the tunnel. A number of players ranging from LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. have missed multiple weeks at a time, leaving the rotation scrambling to plug holes left and right on a nightly basis.
NBA
SKYFORCE ACQUIRES SAM THOMPSON
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired Sam Thompson via returning players rights. Thompson, a 6-7, 200-pound forward out of Ohio State University went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. He started the 2022-23 season with Gargzdu Gargzdai of the Lithuanian...
NBA
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Look: 49ers Get Major Boost At Practice Thursday
The San Francisco 49ers had their best offensive weapon back at practice on Thursday. That's right, star wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel practiced for the first time since he got hurt on Dec. 11. He's been nursing an ankle and a knee injury, but both seem to be close to 100%.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.30.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Detroit (9-28, 4-15 on the road) at Bulls: (15-19, 8-8 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.5 ppg. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 20 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Undermanned Magic Go Cold in Loss to Wizards
Franz Wagner posted 28 points and eight assists, Paolo Banchero scored 21 points and Markelle Fultz tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but the Orlando Magic, with only eight available players because of a mix of suspensions and injuries, couldn’t keep up with the suddenly hot Washington Wizards in Friday’s 119-100 loss at Amway Center.
NBA
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3-pointer just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Dec. 29
Thursday’s six-game slate brings plenty of star power to the table. Let’s dig into some of the top options to target on Yahoo, as well as a few players to possibly avoid. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC at CHA ($48): Gilgeous-Alexander continues to put up crazy numbers, scoring 72.0 and 61.2 Yahoo points, respectively, the last two games. He has a career high 33.3% usage rate and that number isn’t going to decline anytime soon. Add in this matchup against a Hornets team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the league and he is someone to consider building your entire entry around.
NBA
What is the ceiling for Luka Doncic?
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue dedicated to Dirk Nowitzki, honoring the legacy of the franchise’s greatest player. On Monday, we discussed which current players could receive a similar honor to celebrate their careers, including the possibility of Luka Doncic joining Dirk with a statue outside American Airlines Center in Dallas.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pacers
After wrapping up their six-game home stand with a pair of losses, the Wine & Gold look to recapture their mojo when they hit the road to close out the calendar year – traveling to Indy for a Thursday night showdown with the Pacers. The Cavaliers dropped consecutive games...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever
The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
NBA
Podcast » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 72
Greetings and a happy last week of the year to all of you. With a few days off, the time was just right to record the final edition 2022 edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam, which you can listen/subscribe to below... On this, our 72nd edition, Brooke and...
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Hornets
Stylistically, the Thunder knew what to expect from the Charlotte Hornets and on Thursday night that’s exactly what OKC got. With a lineup chock full of big men, Charlotte’s bread and butter this season has been scoring off of second chances and dominating the glass. The Hornets out-rebounded...
NBA
Recap: Kings Connect with Community Through Festive Events During 21st Annual Season of Doing Good, Presented by Raley's
Team Spreads Cheer Through the Sacramento Region with Player Surprises, Volunteer Events, Holiday Decorations, Gifting and More. The Sacramento Kings are dedicated to bringing the franchise together to volunteer, host community members and spread cheer through their annual Season of Doing Good. This year marked the Kings 21st Annual Season of Doing Good, presented by Raley’s – celebrating the holiday season with the community through festive events, gifts, volunteer opportunities and more.
NBA
Recap: Season-best 42-point third quarter pushes Wizards past Magic 119-100
The Wizards kicked off their four-game road trip Friday night in Orlando against a shorthanded Magic team and were forced to do so once again without star guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness). Washington played a complete game and exploded offensively in the third quarter, beating the Magic 119-100 behind 30 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 23 points from Kyle Kuzma.
NBA
Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
In the final game of the calendar year, the Cavs face off against the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City. These two squared off in Cleveland's second game of the season, with the Cavs getting a win by 32 points. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1...
