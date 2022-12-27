ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

46-year-old man killed in Glen Allen

A 46-year-old Henrico man died in what Henrico Police are calling a homicide in Glen Allen Dec. 27. Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a residence shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of Langley Drive, just off Mountain Road, south of Interstate 295. Police have not released...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
NBC 29 News

Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot. Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
WBTM

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman accused of embezzling from local Boy Scouts troop: police

WASHINGTON - A woman in Fauquier County was arrested after a months-long investigation found she embezzled thousands from a local Boy Scouts troop. Michelle Clark of Remington is accused of misappropriation of funds. Photo via Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Clark was arrested on Dec. 27 after the Fauquier County...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Former MCSO Sheriff’s candidate dies Christmas Eve

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr. died Christmas Eve, the agency reported on Facebook Saturday. Tuthill, a resident of Hood in Madison County, was known best for his forensic investigation skills and after retiring from the Albemarle Police Department he joined Greene County. "Lonnie served his community with pride and passion and was the first one to offer to help… to try to save everything possible, all the time spreading that contagious smile to try to make it all seem not so bad after all,” Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said via social media. "He has been an instrumental part of our office and it will be a struggle to fill his shoes.” He ran for Madison County Sheriff in 2018, coming in third to Sheriff Erik J. Weaver and Brandon Lillard Further details of Tuthill’s passing haven’t been published nor has his obituary.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

