Lynchburg Police searching for Roses Express armed robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for the person who robbed a Roses Express store Wednesday night. Police say they responded at 7:20 p.m. to 2323 Memorial Ave for a report of an armed robbery. The caller told police the store was robbed by a man who had...
Charlottesville police search for missing 60-year-old man with medical issues
The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for a 60-year-old man who has gone missing.
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
46-year-old man killed in Glen Allen
A 46-year-old Henrico man died in what Henrico Police are calling a homicide in Glen Allen Dec. 27. Andre Leonard Malmberg was found dead in a residence shortly after 12:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of Langley Drive, just off Mountain Road, south of Interstate 295. Police have not released...
cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
NBC 29 News
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot. Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old...
Virginia State Police identify man killed in Amelia shootout, family speaks out
A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.
Police begin homicide investigation after Henrico man found dead inside home
The Henrico Police Division is investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead inside a Glen Allen home Tuesday, Dec. 27.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
Crime Insider provides new details about homicide inside this Glen Allen home
Henrico Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing another man inside a Glen Allen home.
fox5dc.com
Woman accused of embezzling from local Boy Scouts troop: police
WASHINGTON - A woman in Fauquier County was arrested after a months-long investigation found she embezzled thousands from a local Boy Scouts troop. Michelle Clark of Remington is accused of misappropriation of funds. Photo via Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Clark was arrested on Dec. 27 after the Fauquier County...
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
3 dead, 2 missing after SUV found submerged in Virginia river
NELSON COUNTY, Va. — Three people died and two others are missing after an SUV was discovered submerged in a Virginia river late Tuesday, authorities said. Virginia state troopers responded to an intersection in Nelson County at about 11:45 p.m. EST, WRIC-TV reported. After arriving, troopers found a 1997...
Woman killed, 79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Orange County
A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.
cvillecountry.com
Albemarle Police make murder arrest in last week’s Stony Point Road killing
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police over the weekend charged a man from Orange in the killing of a woman found dead in a car in the 5300 block of Stony Point Road last week. 31-year old Dominic Gaskins is charged with 2nd-degree murder and two firearms charges in the death of 37-year old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
Former MCSO Sheriff’s candidate dies Christmas Eve
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr. died Christmas Eve, the agency reported on Facebook Saturday. Tuthill, a resident of Hood in Madison County, was known best for his forensic investigation skills and after retiring from the Albemarle Police Department he joined Greene County. "Lonnie served his community with pride and passion and was the first one to offer to help… to try to save everything possible, all the time spreading that contagious smile to try to make it all seem not so bad after all,” Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said via social media. "He has been an instrumental part of our office and it will be a struggle to fill his shoes.” He ran for Madison County Sheriff in 2018, coming in third to Sheriff Erik J. Weaver and Brandon Lillard Further details of Tuthill’s passing haven’t been published nor has his obituary.
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
NBC 29 News
Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
