El Paso County, CO

Woman finds body in yard, death labeled suspicious

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was found in a yard on the north side of unincorporated El Paso County, northeast of Monument, on Monday, Dec. 26.

According to EPSO, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, a woman living in the 20000 block of Lockridge Drive, just south of the dividing line between El Paso and Douglas Counties, reported finding a human body in her yard.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the scene. EPSO said based on evidence, the Investigations Division responded and took over the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and the El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

KXRM

KXRM

